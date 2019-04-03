Leading Roboticists Celebrate 10th Anniversary of National Robotics Week

To commemorate the 10 th anniversary, National Robotics Week asked a group of leading roboticists and artificial intelligence (AI) experts to reflect on a range of topics, including why it's important to expose students to STEM concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and how parents, educators and business leaders can help foster students' interest in robotics. The experts also offer insight into how robots will evolve in 10 years and what initially sparked their interest in robotics.

Participants of the video include:

Colin Angle , chairman and CEO, iRobot

, chairman and CEO, iRobot Rodney Brooks , Panasonic Professor of Robotics (emeritus), MIT

, Panasonic Professor of Robotics (emeritus), Kate Darling , researcher, MIT Media Lab

, researcher, MIT Media Lab Dr. Ayanna Howard , professor and chair, Georgia Tech's School of Interactive Computing

, professor and chair, School of Interactive Computing Mark Palatucci , co-founder, head of Cloud AI and Machine Learning, Anki

, co-founder, head of Cloud AI and Machine Learning, Anki Ian Bernstein , founder and head of product, Misty Robotics

Watch the video to learn which roboticist was given a book entitled "Computers and Giant Brains" at the age of eight, sparking a career in pioneering robot technologies. Or learn who found their passion for robots by reading The Bionic Woman, and who still keeps the robot they built at age 10 on their desk.

"Engaging students in robotics and other STEM fields will prepare them for jobs and an economy that we cannot even imagine yet," said Congressman Joe Kennedy III. "Throughout the 10th Annual National Robotics Week, students and educators around the country will be able to pursue their passion and engage with companies and organizations pushing the boundaries of science and technology."

National Robotics Week events include activities such as panel discussions, introductory robotics courses for kids, robotics competitions, robot demonstrations, tours of innovative labs, science fairs, and more. This year, there are events happening in all 50 states. A full list of 2019 registered events can be found at: https://www.nationalroboticsweek.org/Events.aspx

The National Robotics Week website also has helpful resources available for event hosts. Resources include a template press release, National Robotics Week logo, Snapchat filters for download, 2019 trading cards, and an activity book for elementary school teachers, among other helpful items.

For more information about National Robotics Week, go to: http://www.nationalroboticsweek.org/.

National Robotics Week is also on Twitter (@roboweek and #roboweek) and Facebook (facebook.com/roboweek).

SOURCE National Robotics Week

Related Links

http://www.nationalroboticsweek.org

