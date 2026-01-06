Leading Rock Hill business consortium set to develop The Lantern Hotel in downtown Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management, development, and investment organization Raines is joining forces with The Warren Norman Company, Noble Food and Pursuits, Comporium and WinthropLIFE to create the first boutique hotel in Rock Hill with the mission of employing individuals with disabilities. It will pair boutique-comfort accommodations and elevated service with an exceptional food and beverage enclave, all designed to give every guest an opportunity to become part of something greater.

Like the 59-key Lantern Hotel in Columbia, S.C., scheduled to open this month in that city's historic Central Firehouse, The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill will incorporate a new standard of inclusive hospitality. As in Columbia, the Rock Hill hotel will also build on the historic provenance of its site, emerging as an upscale, adaptive "return to use" of the Andrew Jackson Hotel. The property was most recently known as the Guardian Building.

"We are extremely excited to announce The Lantern Hotel will open in Rock Hill in the fall of 2026," said Warren Norman, Managing Partner of the Warren Norman Company. "It will consist of 56 guest rooms, The Noble restaurant, bar, private speakeasy, event space, a private dining room and a membership program that will bring to Rock Hill an experience never seen before. Its unique architecture and design will lend itself perfectly to merging the past and future to create a community of places of gathering around extraordinary food and beverage service. "

"My personal favorite part of this hotel and restaurant is the mission to employ people with disabilities. The hospitality industry is a perfect opportunity to train and equip people with differing abilities to not only provide job opportunities, but to learn skills to apply to other job opportunities elsewhere. Our partnership with the WinthropLIFE program is a central part of this mission and continues the efforts that the people of Rock Hill have already shown through initiatives like Miracle Park," Norman said.

"The vision for The Lantern in Rock Hill extends beyond exceptional hospitality; it is rooted in intentional community impact, which aligns perfectly with the core values we uphold at Noble Food and Pursuits. We are honored to partner with the Warren Norman Company, an organization that shares our commitment to positively shaping the future of this community through quality development and meaningful local investment," said Chief Executive Officer Jim Noble.

The Lantern concept will be directed by General Manager Rick Hayduk, whose passion for inclusive hospitality was inspired by the birth of his daughter, Jamison, who has Down syndrome. His familiarity with this deeply personal journey transformed his professional focus, influencing him to create expanded career pathways for individuals with disabilities in hospitality.

Comporium, another visionary Rock Hill company, is also an enthusiastic partner in the project. According to Shaun Barnes, Comporium's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Business Development, "Our involvement with The Lantern Rock Hill embodies our commitment to giving back to enhance the quality of life in the areas we serve. This project attracted us because it revitalizes downtown Rock Hill, and at the same time, creates meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities through its partnership with WinthropLIFE."

"This new hotel in Rock Hill will be so much more than a place to stay in an ideal location. It will represent a premier destination that will serve as a transformative force, offering life-changing career opportunities and showcasing what's possible when you focus on intentional hospitality," said David Tart, Managing Partner at Raines.

https://lanternrockhill.com/

About Raines

Raines is a leading hospitality management, development, and investment organization offering a comprehensive approach to its impressive property portfolio and client base. Led by managing partners, Grey Raines and David Tart, the award-winning company is known for its operational expertise, success with historic properties, and experience with the world's leading brands, such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Choice and IHG. Featuring a variety of properties, including notable boutique hotels, Hotel Theo in New Orleans, The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, NC and Hotel Florence in Florence, SC. Raines currently has 55 hotels and 5,949 keys throughout the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Florence, SC, with a secondary regional office in Charleston, SC.

About The Warren Norman Company

The Warren Norman Company is a commercial real estate development company with a primary focus on retail and hospitality development. Warren Norman Company has developed, owned, and currently operates a variety of hotel properties across the southeast region including a Holiday Inn Express®, Hampton Inn and Suites™by Hilton, Home 2 Suites by Hilton, Residence Inn ® by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites® by Marriott.

About Noble Food and Pursuits

Noble Food & Pursuits operates relaxed, comfortable restaurants throughout the Carolinas, serving thoughtful, well-executed food with the overarching philosophy that dining is a form of restoration and service extends beyond the table. Founded by restaurateur Jim Noble, Noble Food & Pursuits consists of: Rooster's (three locations in Charlotte & Winston-Salem), The Jimmy (Charlotte), Noble Smoke (Charlotte), Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack (six locations across Charlotte, Fort Mill, and Winston-Salem), Copain Bakery (Charlotte and Winston-Salem), and Field Pea Catering. The restaurants work in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center, a member of the national Dream Center Network, which seeks to give hope to the hopeless by partnering with nonprofits, churches, and businesses to provide medical care, clothing, food, housing, job training, discipleship, and employment to those in need. For more information, visit noblefoodandpursuits.com.

About WinthropLIFE

WinthropLIFE is a comprehensive transition program at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for college students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, focusing on preparing them for competitive employment and independent living with a focus on internships, peer mentoring, self-determination, and social networking.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 900 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, and smart home systems throughout the Carolinas. Comporium has been serving communities in the Carolinas for more than 130 years. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

