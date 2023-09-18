Leading SaaS Provider, Kim, Demonstrates Focus on Security and Privacy

Kim Technologies

18 Sep, 2023

Kim Attains SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim (www.kimdocument.com), the no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly, and workflow automation platform, is proud to announce the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 compliance certification for its cloud-hosted platform. This achievement underlines Kim's unwavering dedication to the highest standards of data security and customer privacy.

SOC 2 evaluates an organization's control environment based on trust service principles, covering critical aspects such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. While SOC 2 compliance is an optional standard, it holds exceptional regard within the SaaS industry. Kim's swift acquisition of the certification underscores the company's robust approach to security and privacy practices.

"Kim's patent-protected technology has been designed carefully with security at its core. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, alongside our IS27001 accreditation, reflects our dedication to safeguarding our users' data and privacy," said Richard Yawn, Founder and CTO at Kim. "We are committed to solving customer problems and delivering a seamless and secure experience for our customers.

This certification marks another milestone in Kim's journey to provide secure and efficient document and workflow automation solutions for small, mid-sized and large enterprises.

About Kim

Kim is a no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly and workflow automation tool. Kim's Enterprise solution is proven with Fortune 500 organizations in legal, compliance, contract management, company secretarial, office productivity and other functions.   

Kim's Business tier allows any function or role in small, medium or large organizations to take their existing Word documents and automate them plus turn them into web applications that can be shared internally and/or externally.  It automates letters, forms, records, checklists and contracts in minutes, with no training, integrates seamlessly with MS Teams, and is accessible from any browser. 

For more information visit www.kimdocument.com.

