Leading Sales Solutions Provider Sales Focus Inc Unveils All-New Branding

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world enters the post-COVID-19 era, many businesses are now looking forward to overcoming the challenges of the past two years and enjoying a brighter and stronger future. For Sales Focus, Inc., the premier provider of intelligent sales outsourcing solutions, this new era provides the perfect opportunity to unveil their fresh new logo and branding, cementing their commitment to providing the very best service to customers for years to come.

SFI's New Monogram Design

First launched in 1998, Sales Focus Inc. has grown to become a global leader in innovative sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. The dedicated approach employed by the entire Sales Focus, Inc. team supports organizations in enhancing their leads, generating more revenue, and acquiring new customers.

No matter whether a business offers tangible products or intangible services, Sales Focus, Inc. utilizes a process-driven approach to cut costs and boost profitability. After the challenges of the last two years, these are factors that every organization can benefit from, and Sales Focus Inc. is excited to cement its commitment to the future by launching a new corporate branding.

Maintaining the core colors of the previous design, the newly refreshed primary logo is bolstered by an eye-catching new monogram design. Speaking of the new branding launch, SFI CEO Tony Horwath added, "Over the past several weeks, our customers might have noticed something a little different about us, and we are really excited to be launching our all-new branding and logo to the world. We wanted something that would reflect our extensive array of services and our commitment to our clients for many years to come, and we are all delighted with the result!"

For more information on Sales Focus Inc., visit https://www.salesfocusinc.com/.

Media Contact:

Frida Horwath

385-241-0446

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc