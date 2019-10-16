Leading Scholars and High-Ranking Political Decision-Makers from Around the World Gather to Discuss Current Global Crises and Conflicts

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18 and 19, 2019, The University of Chicago will gather leading scholars and high-ranking political decision-makers from around the world in Berlin, Germany to discuss current global crises and conflicts at The Pearson Global Forum 2019. Hosted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy's Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, the aim of the public conference, entitled "Beyond Walls | Deconstructing Conflict," is to analyze current conflicts and to derive recommendations for political action, with Berlin serving as an anchor in discussing what is possible in order to overcome both physical and symbolic walls.

Occurring just weeks before the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, the second annual conference will focus on topics of our current global reality, including the experiences of German reunification, the formation of states in Iraq, the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the situation of political and ethnic minorities such as the Uighurs in China.

"The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts is dedicated to applying rigorous, evidence-based inquiry to the issues of peace and conflict," said Daniel Diermeier, Provost of the University of Chicago. "The Pearson Institute seeks to contribute to a world more at peace through field-defining research, educating the next generation of policy scholars and leaders, and engaging the policy community in conversation through The Pearson Global Forum."

2019 Forum highlights include:

"The purpose of this Forum is to bring together international policy makers, academics and practitioners to ensure that we are working together to impact policy based on the best research of the day," said Professor James Robinson, Institute Director of the Pearson Institute.

