Leading Scholars Offer U.S. Healthcare Reform Solutions Designed to Break Partisan Gridlock

"It is time that the U.S. – one of the strongest healthcare innovators globally, if not the strongest – takes a global lead in creating a healthcare system that offers a robust combination of access, quality and cost-effectiveness," said Will Mitchell, HMPI's editor, a business professor at the University of Toronto and a Duke University faculty member. "We believe that the ideas in this issue will generate conversations that can lead to strong solutions with bipartisan support."

With healthcare looming large in the 2020 election, and with major disagreements within and between political parties, HMPI issued a call for papers that offer bipartisan solutions in the event a Democrat were to win the presidency and Republicans retain control of the Senate.

In response, scholars and policy analysts at the American Enterprise Institute, Stanford University, Harvard Business School, the Wharton School and Baylor University, among other institutions, laid out recommendations that seek to bridge ideologies, political talking points and regional differences. The proposals include:

The mandated measurement and disclosure of health outcomes, healthcare processes, cost, pricing and quality-cost combinations

Competition among a mix of public, private, and non-profit providers and insurers, including the option to secure government-run health insurance

Moving the focus from short-term medical treatment to longer-term decision-making—such as health management and long-term insurance planning

Distributed decision-making, such as issuing block grants to states, subject to national performance objectives, to support local and individual healthcare preferences and cost objectives

"We were concerned that the health care debate was too focused on a single concept of Medicare for All, and not addressing some of the underlying challenges of the system that touch everyone in the country. This debate needs to be broader to ensure that we have solutions that can really help those struggling with the costs of health care and health insurance, and can be implemented in 2021," said Dr. Kevin Schulman, professor of medicine at Stanford and president of BAHM, HMPI's publisher.

Schulman and Mitchell, as well as scholars from Harvard Business School and the University of Minnesota's Medical Industry Leadership Institute, will discuss the proposals outlined in HMPI in a global webinar on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6pm EST.

