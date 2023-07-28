Leading School Safety Provider Applauds Introduction of ALYSSA Act Mandating Silent Panic Alarms in U.S. Schools to Enhance Campus Safety

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in incident response solutions, commended Representative Joshua Gottheimer (D-NJ) and other Congressional leaders for their introduction of the Alyssa's Legacy Youth in Schools Safety Alert (ALYSSA) Act today. The legislation will require public schools across America to provide all classrooms with silent panic alarm technology.

Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa Alhadeff - a victim of the 2018 Parkland, Florida shooting - speaks in front of the U.S. Capitol Building to support the ALYSSA Act. Named in Alyssa's honor, the ALYSSA Act would mandate silent panic alarms in schools nationwide.
Supporters of the ALYSSA Act, which would mandate silent panic alarms in schools nationwide, stand in front of the U.S. Capitol Building.
"This is a major step forward in the effort to keep our schools safe," said CENTEGIX CEO Brent Cobb. "We as a nation have gotten far too many reminders that, in a crisis, a fast emergency response is crucial to saving lives. An effective emergency alert system is key to enabling the fastest response possible. Through the work of leaders in Congress like Representative Gottheimer, students, parents and teachers across the country are that much closer to peace of mind that their schools are secure."

The ALYSSA Act is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and has been championed by Alyssa's parents, Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff. As part of a nationwide effort to bring panic alarms to classrooms, six states across the political spectrum, including New Jersey, Florida and New York, have passed their own versions of the legislation. The ALYSSA Act has garnered support across the political spectrum for its effective, common-sense solution for school safety, including in Texas, whose version of the bill recently passed unanimously in both legislative chambers.

CENTEGIX offers its CrisisAlert™ platform, a rapid incident response solution that protects students and staff members by empowering teachers and staff to immediately get help with a discreet panic button on a wearable badge. CrisisAlert operates via a private network, the ideal solution for schools where gaps in Wi-Fi and poor cellular signals often disrupt connectivity. With built-in location technology and campus-wide notification capabilities, CrisisAlert can simultaneously send a school into lockdown while immediately providing first responders with actionable information enabling them to respond faster in any situation.

Exceeding the ALYSSA Act's requirements, CENTEGIX protects over 11,500 schools nationwide, including in 3 of the 10 largest school districts in the United States, helping bring peace of mind and security to classrooms across the country.

Nationwide, CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert platform has successfully delivered more than 100,000 alerts in the 2022/2023 school year. Ninety-eight percent of K-12 alerts were attributed to everyday events, such as a medical emergency or student altercation. To learn more about school safety trends, download CENTEGIX's 2023 Spring School Safety Trends report here.

CENTEGIX® is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to get help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com.

