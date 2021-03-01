Leading Scientist Dr. Konstantin Kousoulas Shares His Mission to Eradicate Herpes

Scientist hopes to fufill his father's challenge to do something positive for humanity and to help put an end to HSV.

That conversation was a turning point for Kousoulas who has spent his years since studying vaccinology, particularly as it relates to live attenuated vaccines. His VC2 vaccine, which takes live viruses and modifies them so the body is able to recognize and fight them off without becoming sick, is showing promising results in the fight against herpes.

Kousoulas recently joined Rational Vaccines as vice president of Scientific Affairs where he will help to further the company's core mission of eliminating the herpes simplex virus (HSV).

"Dr. Kousoulas is one of the world's most eminent virologists. His work in the field of HSV gives hopes to the millions of patients who are in desperate need of a better standard of care and to all of us who work to defeat this heinous virus," said Rational Vaccines CEO Agustin Fernandez. "No one understands this virus better than Gus. His addition to the team brings us one step closer to our goal of eradicating the Herpes pandemic."

Kousoulas received his master's and doctorate degrees from Pennsylvania State University in Biophysics and Molecular Cell Biology, respectively. He received postdoctoral training under Dr. Bernard Roizman at the University of Chicago and with Dr. Lenore Pereira at the University of California at San Francisco. Kousoulas is a professor of virology and biotechnology in the Louisiana State University Department of Pathobiological Sciences and director of the Division of Biotechnology and Molecular Medicine (BioMMED).

Kousoulas' research focuses primarily on the molecular biology and the immunopathogenesis of human herpes viruses. He has also constructed and patented herpes simplex viruses that have been shown to be highly effective as preventative and therapeutic vaccines for herpes genital and ocular infections. His research shows promise for cancer immunotherapy approaches in animal models as well.

Kousoulas said he is excited to join the Rational team because of the company's commitment to live attenuated research and to those suffering from HSV-1 and HSV-2. It was as a young scientist he first began to understand the impact herpes has on everyday people. He was one of a handful of doctoral students invited to participate in a sexually transmitted disease training program at the University of California in San Francisco where he got to work directly with patients.

"It's very different working in the lab and seeing things in cells than actually seeing a real disease in a human being and the suffering that's associated with that," he said.

Kousoulas hopes he can answer his father's question in his own lifetime and end herpes. In the meantime, he'll continue to focus on the overall mission—to do something positive for humanity.

