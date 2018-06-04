Leading Scientists From Opposing Sides of the Climate Change Debate Are Profiled by TheBestSchools.org

HOUSTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been described as the most important threat to life on Earth, with a majority of scientists in agreement. Yet a skeptical minority of scientists insists man-made climate change is nothing more than a load of phony "hockey sticks."

Who are the luminaries—both alarmed and skeptical—in the climate change debate?

TheBestSchools.org, a leading online publication for ranking schools and degree programs wades into the climate fray with a look at the leading voices on both sides of this academic war, "The Top 15 Climate-Change Scientists: Consensus & Skeptics":

The Top 15 Climate-Change Scientists: Consensus & Skeptics

https://thebestschools.org/features/top-climate-change-scientists/

Ten leading consensus scientists and the five notable skeptical scientists are featured, along with their bios, positions on climate, historical perspectives, selected writings, and links to professional and academic websites.

"Anyone who wants to know who is driving the climate change conversation needs to see this list of leading lights within the debate," says Dan Edelen, marketing director of TheBestSchools.org. "By bringing together the top names in one place, we present a means for students and inquisitive readers to delve deeper into this important topic and find answers for themselves."

This is not the first time TheBestSchools.org has addressed this contentious subject. In its Focused Civil Dialogue series, skeptic Dr. William Happer faced off with consensus voices Dr. David Karoly and Glenn Tamblyn over the issue of CO 2 and its possible effects in global warming:

Karoly/Tamblyn–Happer Dialogue on Global Warming

https://thebestschools.org/special/karoly-happer-dialogue-global-warming/

"At a time when contrary voices are being silenced on some of our college campuses, we want to ensure openness of conversation—the very hallmark of inquiry—remains in the forefront," says James Barham, president and general editor of TheBestSchools.org. "It's why we continue to spotlight important thinkers on all sides. Academic integrity depends on it."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online, and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

