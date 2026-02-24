Leading Secondaries and GP Liquidity Solutions Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Robert Emerson will bring deep knowledge and experience in the private equity secondaries market to Latham's top investment funds platform, further strengthening Latham's position as a full-service leader across the private capital lifecycle.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Robert Emerson will join the firm's New York office as a partner in the Investment Funds Practice. Emerson brings with him two decades of experience in private equity and investment funds, with a focus on GP liquidity solutions and secondaries transactions.

Widely recognized for his sophisticated practice, Emerson advises private equity firms and senior management teams on a range of legal, compliance, and business matters. He has led numerous secondaries and strategic deals involving portfolio companies, co-investments, and sponsor-level transactions. His broad practice includes negotiating strategic relationships, joint ventures, minority sales, spinouts, and novel co-investment structures.

Emerson has extensive experience leading domestic and international fundraises, advising sponsors on governance, structuring, and economics. He also brings a deep understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape for private equity and registered investment advisers.

"Rob is one of the top lawyers in the market advising on private equity secondaries transactions, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Latham and our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "He has a demonstrated track record of leading transactions end-to-end, coordinating across fund formation, tax, regulatory, finance, and M&A teams to deliver outcomes that are both technically rigorous and commercially effective. His mix of GP liquidity solutions and fund formation expertise, and his knowledge of the complex regulatory landscape, adds even more firepower to Latham's #1-ranked private equity platform."

Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice, added: "Executing sophisticated secondaries transactions is a major focus of private equity sponsor clients as fund managers navigate a prolonged exit environment and increasing LP demand for optionality. Rob's deep experience advising on bespoke liquidity solutions aligns perfectly with the cutting-edge work that Latham is known for. His broad understanding of the private funds market will further strengthen our elite practice, especially bolstering our momentum and leadership in the secondaries space."

Emerson will join Latham from Goodwin Procter LLP. He received his JD, cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law and his BA, summa cum laude, from Fordham University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair, M&A and Private Equity Practice, +1.212.906.4615

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP