Leading Securities Litigator and Trial Lawyer John Dellaportas Joins Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome John to Emmet Marvin," said Brian D. Obergfell, Chairman of the firm. "John is a preeminent, first-chair litigator who has built a great practice and won major victories on behalf of financial institutions and global corporations. His track record of success will be a great complement to our deep bench in the financial services industry."

Notably, in 2012, Mr. Dellaportas acted as lead trial counsel to Bruce Bent, co-inventor of the money market fund, and his son Bruce Bent II, in an SEC civil enforcement action and various related proceedings. Following a month-long trial, a federal jury rendered a unanimous verdict in the Bents' favor, a courtroom victory that earned Mr. Dellaportas national media recognition, including "Litigator of the Week" honors from The Am Law Litigation Daily and "Litigator in the Spotlight" recognition by The American Lawyer. Mr. Dellaportas' closing statement at trial was featured in the November 7, 2012 issue of The Wall Street Journal.

A frequent writer and lecturer on securities law topics, Mr. Dellaportas most recently authored chapters on the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 for the Thomson Reuters treatise Securities Crimes, 2nd Edition. In 2009, he was a featured presenter at AsiaLaw's 4th Annual Dispute Resolution Summit in Singapore, where he spoke on "Dispute Resolution in a Financial Crisis." In 2017, he spoke on "New Areas of International Arbitration" at the 6th Asia Pacific ADR Conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Mr. Dellaportas's experience includes shareholder class actions and other cases under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, partnership disputes, business tort and contract matters, patent suits, corporate governance issues, alleged breaches of fiduciary duty, and enforcement proceedings. Mr. Dellaportas also has considerable experience in alternative dispute resolution forums such as the American Arbitration Association and the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration, and has served as an arbitrator and court-appointed fiduciary in financial services and real estate proceedings. Mr. Dellaportas joins Emmet Marvin from Kelley, Drye & Warren LLP.

"I am delighted to join the firm. For over two centuries, Emmet Marvin has been a marquee name in the New York legal community," said Mr. Dellaportas. "From Thomas Addis Emmet to Franklin Delano Roosevelt through today, Emmet Marvin has always been home to top-flight attorneys, and I look forward to carrying on that great tradition in the future."

About Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP is a New York law firm committed to a tradition of excellence. Founded in 1805, it is one of the oldest law firms in continuous existence in the United States. The firm has represented its largest institutional client for over 175 years. In 1920, Franklin Delano Roosevelt joined the firm, and the firm became known as Emmet, Marvin & Roosevelt, until Roosevelt returned to politics. Today, Emmet Marvin continues to counsel major financial institutions, corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, fiduciaries, not-for-profit organizations, and high net-worth individuals.

