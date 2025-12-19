LEADING SECURITY PROVIDERS PINKERTON, SECURITAS JOIN FORCES AT GSX TO UNDERSCORE IMPORTANCE OF FIRST PRINCIPLES, HUMAN-CENTRIC APPROACH

Pinkerton, parent company focused on human-first approaches to security in two panels

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkerton, a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, joined forces with its sister company, on-site guarding leader Securitas at Global Security Exchange (GSX), to share their renewed focus on human-first security and offer thought leadership on two key panels.

Pinkertons Miguel Martinez and Raymond Fleck joined panels hosted by Securitas to offer insights on real-life security scenarios and help attendees build the security acumen needed to address complex threats. Martinez, vice president at Pinkerton, shared considerations for event security alongside Tommy Zarna, president of Securitas Mobile and Shaun Oliver, vice president of operations at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Miguel offered a look at how security professionals integrate deeply with client teams to protect VIPs and address potential vulnerabilities. Fleck, global account director at Pinkerton, also joined Mike Evans, Director of Risk Intelligence at Securitas USA, for a panel discussion sharing key risk intelligence trends.

"At GSX, Pinkerton reiterated our commitment to human-led expertise in security. While leveraging the best tech stack is critical in gathering intelligence, real human analysts are critical in contextualizing info to offer recommendations driven by real-world experience," said Martinez. "By combining Pinkerton's 175 years of security expertise and global reach with Securitas' leading security technology offerings, organizations can better safeguard their operations."

For more information about Pinkerton's expertise-led, human-first approach to security, visit pinkerton.com.

About Pinkerton



With over 170 years of experience, Pinkerton brings expertise that extends beyond conducting best-in-class investigations. We help deter and reduce threats by formulating high-level security strategies and plans. Our global network offers a single source for your risk management and security needs — investigations, risk advisory and protection. This empowers us to continuously assess the risk to your people and places, design high-level security strategies and deliver the right solution for you, anywhere in the world, 24/7/365.

SOURCE Pinkerton