Leading Seed-to-Sale Cannabis Traceability Firm BioTrackTHC to Present Traceability Implementation Case Study at Marijuana Management Symposium in Denver

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Vo, the President and CEO of BioTrackTHC , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX), will present a traceability implementation case study at the fourth annual Denver Marijuana Management Symposium , a two-day conference that offers solutions and best practices for government regulators navigating the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industries.

Now in its fourth year, the conference is the first of its kind to focus on the challenges, solutions and sharing of best practices for regulating the newly legalized and commercialized cannabis space and takes place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center from Oct. 31-Nov 2. With multiple US states and international markets preparing to launch their own cannabis programs, this event expects to draw regulators from key emerging markets including Florida, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Jamaica, who will have the opportunity to benefit from BioTrackTHC's presentation and Mr. Vo's first-hand experience with traceability implementation.

"As national and international cannabis markets prepare to launch, and as others with existing cannabis industries continue innovating, openly discussing our common ground and sharing our experiences will enable each program to be better than if designed in a silo. This case study highlights some of the challenges that we have faced, as well as how our team's experience and flexible traceability solution became key elements to mitigating and overcoming those challenges," Mr. Vo said.

Regulators from around the world attend the Denver Marijuana Management Symposium to learn more about successes, failures, unintended consequences, and lessons learned from existing cannabis programs. With an uptime track record of 99.9%, BioTrackTHC currently holds nine government tracking contracts, making it a leading provider of government traceability systems in cannabis. The Company has extensive experience implementing and maintaining both government and private-sector cannabis seed-to-sale traceability systems in medical and adult-use markets.

BioTrackTHC's goal is to help the industry thrive by demonstrating that cannabis programs can operate with transparency and accountability, providing peace of mind to stakeholders, and ensuring safety for cannabis consumers and patients. Helix TCS recently acquired a software development firm, nearly doubling BioTrackTHC's in-house development resources, and facilitating continued technology leadership for the firm.

The case study Mr. Vo will present explains how BioTrackTHC implemented granular customization and workflows for the Delaware traceability system, specifically to provide government oversight to the state's respective supply chain with two key goals in mind; eliminate diversion and ensure accountability to all parties involved. The study serves as an example of how regulators must thoroughly define their state's needs, work hand-in-hand with potential technology providers, understand go-live priorities, identify key metrics, define program goals and know exactly what to look for in the data.

