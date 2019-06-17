Leading Separation Sciences Company, Phenomenex, Releases New Beneficial Core-Shell Column

The Kinetex core-shell (superficially porous) particle technology delivers higher efficiency (N) and performance compared to columns packed with fully porous particles. In addition, the Kinetex core-shell manufacturing process allows for greater control of the overall average particle diameter, lending to greater monodispersed particle packing. The consistency of particle diameter dispersity drives column-to-column consistency and chromatographic performance. These associated gains in performance and reliability enable the development of high-throughput and high-resolution methods by simply implementing the right Kinetex core-shell particle for the application.

"The new Kinetex PS C18 and existing Kinetex Polar C18 are the optimal one-two punch for any polar/non-polar compound method development," explains Ryan Splitstone, Phenomenex LC Product Marketing Manager. "Their complementary mixed-mode selectivities and 100% aqueous stability add incredible versality to any HPLC or UHPLC instrumentation."

Combining the Kinetex core-shell 2.6 µm particle platform with the unique PS C18 selectivity affords scientists a high performance HPLC/UHPLC solution well suited for the analysis of different classes of acid, bases, and natural compounds under typical reversed phase conditions. Additionally, the Kinetex PS C18 selectivity is particularly applicable for the analysis of polar basic compounds that contain basic functionality and typically exhibit poor selectivity/peak performance on traditional C18 phases. While traditional alkyl C18 phases are prone to peak tailing issues for basic compounds due to uncontrolled secondary interactions occurring at the silica surface, the surface of the Kinetex PS C18 contains bonded positive charges that serves to repel basic species and deliver consistently sharper peak shape for basic compounds.

Learn more about the Kinetex Core-Shell HPLC/UHPLC product line at: www.phenomenex.com/Kinetex

Contact: Phenomenex Press Room

Tel: (310) 212-0555

Email: pressroom@phenomenex.com

SOURCE Phenomenex

Related Links

www.phenomenex.com

