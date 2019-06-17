Leading Separation Sciences Company, Phenomenex, Releases New Beneficial Core-Shell Column
Jun 17, 2019, 14:06 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, introduces the Kinetex 2.6 µm PS C18 - the eleventh selectivity in the Kinetex core-shell HPLC/UHPLC family. The new core-shell PS C18 phase is beneficial for all types of compounds (acids, bases, neutrals), but especially for the analysis of polar basic compounds. The phase has demonstrated increased polar analyte retention, improved peak shape for troublesome basic analytes under typical reversed phase conditions, and a unique multi-modal interaction selectivity making it an indispensable tool for multi-compound and metabolite profile screens.
The Kinetex core-shell (superficially porous) particle technology delivers higher efficiency (N) and performance compared to columns packed with fully porous particles. In addition, the Kinetex core-shell manufacturing process allows for greater control of the overall average particle diameter, lending to greater monodispersed particle packing. The consistency of particle diameter dispersity drives column-to-column consistency and chromatographic performance. These associated gains in performance and reliability enable the development of high-throughput and high-resolution methods by simply implementing the right Kinetex core-shell particle for the application.
"The new Kinetex PS C18 and existing Kinetex Polar C18 are the optimal one-two punch for any polar/non-polar compound method development," explains Ryan Splitstone, Phenomenex LC Product Marketing Manager. "Their complementary mixed-mode selectivities and 100% aqueous stability add incredible versality to any HPLC or UHPLC instrumentation."
Combining the Kinetex core-shell 2.6 µm particle platform with the unique PS C18 selectivity affords scientists a high performance HPLC/UHPLC solution well suited for the analysis of different classes of acid, bases, and natural compounds under typical reversed phase conditions. Additionally, the Kinetex PS C18 selectivity is particularly applicable for the analysis of polar basic compounds that contain basic functionality and typically exhibit poor selectivity/peak performance on traditional C18 phases. While traditional alkyl C18 phases are prone to peak tailing issues for basic compounds due to uncontrolled secondary interactions occurring at the silica surface, the surface of the Kinetex PS C18 contains bonded positive charges that serves to repel basic species and deliver consistently sharper peak shape for basic compounds.
Learn more about the Kinetex Core-Shell HPLC/UHPLC product line at: www.phenomenex.com/Kinetex
Contact: Phenomenex Press Room
Tel: (310) 212-0555
Email: pressroom@phenomenex.com
SOURCE Phenomenex
Share this article