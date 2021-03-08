Leading Service Providers Help Keep Backyard Mosquitoes Away And Pools Clean This Spring

MACON, Ga., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring approaches, America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP) and Mosquito Squad have joined forces to ensure homeowners can turn to their own backyards to enjoy the outdoors amidst the pandemic. With temperatures on the rise over the next few months, backyards can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes if they're not properly maintained. Now more than ever, people are creating an escape in their own backyards and enjoying more time outside. ASP and Mosquito Squad are providing consumers with tips and best practices to protect themselves from mosquito- and water-borne illnesses, as well as offering homeowners the chance to win seasonal backyard maintenance packages through their #OperationOutdoorOasis sweepstakes.

"With continued COVID-19 concern plaguing Americans, consumers shouldn't have the added stress of worrying about mosquito-borne illnesses this spring," said Tom Swift, chief operating officer of Mosquito Squad. "Homeowners deserve a safe outdoor space to unwind and enjoy their downtime while continuing to practice social distancing."

To promote healthy living this spring, America's Swimming Pool Company and Mosquito Squad are working together to launch the #OperationOutdoorOasis sweepstakes to help transform a lucky winner's backyard to their very own private sanctuary. To enter, participants must go through the submission form on either the ASP or Mosquito Squad contest page at https://www.mosquitosquad.com/outdoor-oasis/ or https://www.asppoolco.com/outdoor-oasis/.

The contest is open for entries beginning March 8 through May 3. Once entries close, Mosquito Squad and ASP will select one winner at random and announce them on May 7. The winner will receive a full season mosquito protection package from Mosquito Squad and a complimentary pool maintenance package from ASP, both for the 2021 season.

"A pool is a luxury investment, but the amount of time allotted for upkeep is often overlooked," said Stewart Vernon, founder and COO of America's Swimming Pool Company. "Working alongside Mosquito Squad, we hope to provide homeowners with a new type of paradise just steps outside of their homes by providing tips on how to obtain a pristine pool and combat mosquitoes."

For additional #OpertationOutdoorOasis contest details, full terms and conditions and to keep up with entries, visit either https://www.mosquitosquad.com/outdoor-oasis/ or https://www.asppoolco.com/outdoor-oasis/.

A bout Mosquito Squad

With approximately 250 franchise locations in the United States, Mosquito Squad specializes in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces, allowing consumers to enjoy their yards, outdoor living spaces, special events and green spaces. For more information, visit http://www.MosquitoSquad.com and http://MosquitoSquadFranchise.com. Follow Mosquito Squad on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About America's Swimming Pool Company

ASP is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair, and renovation franchise system in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers more than 400 cities in 22 states across the nation. For more information on ASP's swimming pool franchise opportunities visit https://www.aspfranchising.com/. For more information on ASP - America's Swimming Pool Company, visit https://www.asppoolco.com/ or find us on Facebook @asppoolco.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

