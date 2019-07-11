Leading Service Providers Help Keep Swimming Pools Mosquito-Free This Summer

COLUMBIA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Swimming Pool Day, Mosquito Squad and America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP) have joined forces to ensure families everywhere can enjoy their yard and swimming pool this summer without mosquitoes getting in the way. With the rise in temperatures and increased humidity, backyards can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes if they're not properly maintained. As experts in mosquito control and swimming pool service, Mosquito Squad and ASP are providing consumers with tips and best practices to prevent that from happening.

''Summer should be spent enjoying family time outside, not worrying about mosquitoes," said Amy Lawhorne, chief operating officer of Mosquito Squad. "Warm weather and frequent rainfall is the perfect recipe for mosquitoes to multiply and with help from our friends at America's Swimming Pool Company, we're sharing our knowledge with consumers so they can keep themselves and their families protected while soaking up the sun and splashing around."

To further fuel conversation around yard and pool maintenance this summer, Mosquito Squad and ASP are launching the #GuardOurYard contest. To enter, participants must post a photo or video of them enjoying their pool to the contest landing page, GuardOurYard.com, or social media platforms Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #GuardOurYard and sharing their zip code.

The contest is open for entries beginning today, July 11, through August 26. Once entries close, Mosquito Squad and ASP will select one winner at random and announce them on social media on Labor Day, September 2. The winner will receive a full season mosquito protection package from Mosquito Squad and free year of pool maintenance from ASP, both for the 2020 season.

"Pool maintenance is often overlooked and without the proper care, your pool could face some serious complications," said Jimmie Meece, senior vice president of America's Swimming Pool Company. "Teaming up with Mosquito Squad gives us an opportunity to not only share pool maintenance tips that will help consumers keep their pools healthy and clean, but also best practices to maintain their yard overall so they can play outside and in the pool with their families without unwanted mosquitoes."

For additional #GuardOurYard contest details, full terms and conditions and to keep up with entries, visit GuardOurYard.com.

About Mosquito Squad

With approximately 250 franchise locations in the United States along with international operations in Kenya and Indonesia, Mosquito Squad specializes in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces, allowing consumers to enjoy their yards, outdoor living spaces, special events and green spaces. For more information, visit http://www.MosquitoSquad.com, http://MosquitoSquadFranchise.com and https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/. Follow Mosquito Squad on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About ASP

ASP - America's Swimming Pool Company is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair, and renovation franchise system in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers over 400 cities in 21 states across the nation. For more information on ASP's swimming pool franchise opportunities, visit ASPfranchising.com. For more information on America's Swimming Pool Company, visit ASPPoolco.com or find us on Facebook @asppoolco, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands, LLC is the parent company of seven leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky electric, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1675 locations operated by 920 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

