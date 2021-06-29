Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Continues To Innovate With The Launch Of The New Fluttering Arouser
New sexual wellness device that mimics the sensation of oral pleasure is brand's latest step in redefining and expanding pleasure
NEWTON, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, the leading manufacturer of sexual wellness products, is launching a brand-new pleasure device, the fluttering arouser. Developed by innovative personal care brand clio®, plusOne is providing high-quality sexual wellness devices and accessories at prices that everyone can afford.
Perfect for couple foreplay for solo use, the fluttering arouser mimics the sensation of receiving oral stimulation from a partner and will gently stimulate the clitoris. It has a powerful motor with 10 different settings that incorporates suction, vibration, and a flickering tip to provide a personalized experience. Made with body-safe silicone and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it provides 1.5 hours of fun with just one charge.
This unique device is fully waterproof, has a flexible fluttering tip for enhanced stimulation and arousal, and is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean!
Key Benefits
- flexible fluttering tip for enhanced stimulation and arousal
- 10 different flutter settings
- High-quality body-safe silicone
- Ultra-hygienic and easy to clean
- USB rechargeable for up to 1.5 hours of use with low battery indicator
- quick charging magnetic USB cable included
The fluttering arouser will be available for purchase at myplusOne.com as well as major retailers including Amazon and Walmart for $44.99. For more information on the fluttering arouser as well as other plusOne products, please visit www.myplusone.com.
About plusOne
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.
