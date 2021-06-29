Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Continues To Innovate With The Launch Of The New Fluttering Arouser

Perfect for couple foreplay for solo use, the fluttering arouser mimics the sensation of receiving oral stimulation from a partner and will gently stimulate the clitoris. It has a powerful motor with 10 different settings that incorporates suction, vibration, and a flickering tip to provide a personalized experience. Made with body-safe silicone and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it provides 1.5 hours of fun with just one charge.

This unique device is fully waterproof, has a flexible fluttering tip for enhanced stimulation and arousal, and is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean!

Key Benefits

flexible fluttering tip for enhanced stimulation and arousal

10 different flutter settings

High-quality body-safe silicone

Ultra-hygienic and easy to clean

USB rechargeable for up to 1.5 hours of use with low battery indicator

quick charging magnetic USB cable included

The fluttering arouser will be available for purchase at myplusOne.com as well as major retailers including Amazon and Walmart for $44.99. For more information on the fluttering arouser as well as other plusOne products, please visit www.myplusone.com .

About plusOne

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

SOURCE plusOne