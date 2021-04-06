Leading Sexual Wellness Brand PlusOne Launches New Dual Vibrating Arc Available Exclusively on myplusone.com

While many sexual wellness devices are expensive, plusOne is democratizing the category with high-quality vibrators and arousers at a cost everyone can afford. As the fastest growing…and now the largest sexual wellness brand in the U.S. (according to Nielsen), plusOne's stylish products have clearly touched a nerve (or two) with American women.

The dual vibrating arc produces powerful stimulation from both ends of the perfectly curved arc. The innovative ergonomic design contacts the body in the best places and helps you reach new levels of pleasure. The dual vibrating arc retails for $49.99.

This unique device is fully waterproof, features 5 different vibration settings on each end, and is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean!

Take control by choosing the perfect tip, position, speed, rhythm, and depth of play. Perfect for finding the g-spot or p-spot, the dual vibrating arc is a multi-use favorite with each end containing its own independent and isolated vibrations.

Key Benefits

2 ways to use: each end contains its own independently vibrating motor

soft & smooth silicone finish for easy insertion

rigid & ergonomic form designed to reach just the right spots

USB rechargeable for up to 3 hours of use, with low battery indicator

quick charge via magnetic induction charging (unique USB charging cable included)

plusOne continues to redefine women's pleasure with accessible, effective sexual wellness products that everyone can enjoy. For more information on the dual vibrating arc as well as other plusOne products, please visit www.myplusone.com .

About plusOne

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne® products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

SOURCE plusOne