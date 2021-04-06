Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Launches New G-Spot Massager Available Exclusively On myplusOne.com
Apr 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEWTON, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, the leading provider of sexual wellness products, is launching a new product, the g-spot massager, available exclusively on myplusone.com. Developed by innovative personal care brand clio®, plusOne is providing high quality sexual wellness devices and accessories at prices that everyone can enjoy. The g-spot massager is one of two new products to launch exclusively on myplusOne.com.
plusOne is continuing to break down barriers and disrupt outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure with the addition of a new massager. Consumers everywhere are embracing plusOne as THE go-to brand as its core "it's good for you" messaging and accessibility are resonating with consumers everywhere. Sleek and ultra-versatile, the g-spot massager takes solo pleasure to a new level.
plusOne product developers spent over a year studying the perfect size, shape, rigidity and curve of the g-spot massager to provide optimal, spot-on stimulation appealing to the largest potential group of women. With a super soft and smooth finish, the g-spot massager is made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 3 hours of use on a single charge Use alone or with a partner for the ultimate foreplay experience. The g-spot massager retails for $49.99.
This unique device is fully waterproof and features 10 different vibration settings to easily find your perfect vibe and intensity!
Key Benefits
- perfectly curved body to help you easily & comfortably reach the right spot
- soft & smooth silicone finish for easy insertion
- high-quality body safe silicone
- ultra-hygienic & easy to clean
- USB rechargeable for up to 3 hours of use, with low battery indicator
- quick charging magnetic USB cable included
plusOne continues to redefine women's pleasure with accessible, effective sexual wellness products that everyone can enjoy. For more information on the g-spot massager as well as other plusOne products, please visit www.myplusone.com.
About plusOne
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne® products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.
SOURCE plusOne
