Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Launches New Travel Size Wand And Bullet Vibrator

Brand redefines pleasure with travel-sized versions of their cult favorite products

plusOne

Aug 25, 2021, 08:00 ET

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, the leading provider of sexual wellness products, launches two new travel-sized products, the travel bullet and the travel wand. Both are available now at myplusone.com. The new products are travel-sized versions fan favorites, the vibrating bullet and the vibrating wand.

Developed by innovative personal care brand clio®, plusOne provides high-quality sexual wellness devices and accessories at affordable and competitive prices. With the addition of its travel-sized vibrators, plusOne continues to break down barriers and disrupt outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure.

Travel Bullet
If you're looking for your first sexual wellness device or a trusty classic look, no further than the travel bullet! It delivers powerful, tingling vibrations directly to your most sensitive erogenous zones with the touch of a button. Perfect for precise stimulation, the travel bullet is easy to pack and retails for $14.99

Travel Wand
A vibrator that'll keep you coming back for more, the travel wand is compact yet powerful. Whether it's used alone or with a partner, this wand is guaranteed to super-charge your erotic explorations with its unparalleled strength. The travel wand is priced at $17.99.

Both the travel bullet and travel wand are made with high-quality, body-safe materials, easy to clean, water resistant, and come with a battery. Visit CVS or myplusone.com to get yours today!

About plusOne
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne® products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

