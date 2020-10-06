Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Launches New Vibrating Feather Available At Select Retailers Nationwide

Sleek and ultra-versatile, the vibrating feather is the essential tantalizing teaser or full-use device. Stimulate your vulva, or use the tip to stimulate your clitoris, nipples, or anywhere else you can imagine.

Slim but powerful, the plusOne feather is made with body-safe silicone and a USB-rechargeable lithium ion battery for hours of use on a single charge. Use alone or with a partner for a titillating foreplay experience or to enhance intercourse.

This unique device is fully waterproof, features 5 different vibration settings, and is quiet enough to use anywhere with anyone!

Key Benefits

5 different vibration settings

Soft, smooth & flexible for ultimate stimulation and sensation

Perfect for couple foreplay or individual use

Fully waterproof for enjoyment in the bath or shower

High quality body-safe silicone

Ultra-hygienic & easy to clean

Long lasting rechargeable lithium ion batteries & low power indicator

Quick-charging magnetic USB cable included

BONUS: silky sash included!

plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online. The vibrating feather will first be available at Target stores and online, as well as on Amazon, beginning in mid-October 2020. The company is further expanding its product offerings in late-2020 with additional products being released, all designed to enhance both women's and couples' sexual experiences. For more information, visit www.myplusone.com .

About plusOne

Headquartered in Newton, MA and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at affordable prices. plusOne devices are available at retailers nationwide, and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/ pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon.

plusOne is the #1 sexual wellness brand and the fastest growing in the industry, with a nearly 60% share of the category in the U.S., according to Nielsen. The plusOne dual vibrating massager, personal massager and vibrating bullet all rank in the top three items in the category.

All plusOne sexual wellness devices are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium ion batteries and quick-charging USB cables, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

