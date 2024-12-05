Leading Shopify Services Partner Domaine Launches Commerce Accelerator For Emerging to Mid-Market Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine , the world's largest Shopify design and development practice, today announced the launch of Domaine Studio , a new division tailor-made to accelerate commerce growth for emerging to mid-market brands.

Domaine Studio is a division of Domaine, the world's largest Shopify design and development practice.

Domaine Studio brings the industry-leading expertise of Domaine to smaller, growing brands through a suite of services, tools, and workflows designed for their unique needs. Historically, Domaine has focused on enterprise-level migrations to Shopify for brands like Daily Harvest, Arhaus, and Timex. The launch of Domaine Studio harnesses the unmatched commerce capabilities and expertise of Domaine through lower-cost, accelerated service offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Domaine Studio, a new division that expands our reach across the entire commerce industry," says Marko Bon, President of Domaine. "With Domaine Studio, we are opening up our services to a segment of the market that our team is deeply familiar with and passionate about: emerging to mid-market brands. We are excited to apply our long history of growing market-leading brands to this segment."

Domaine Studio is a parallel offering to Domaine's enterprise practice, rather than a standalone entity, and will be supported by a dedicated team within Domaine. By leveraging an exclusive framework built specifically for the needs of emerging to mid-market brands, Domaine Studio projects are executed at a lower cost and on a faster timeline compared to the custom approach Domaine takes for larger, enterprise brands.

Backed by the broader Domaine team, made up of commerce experts across strategy, design, technology, and marketing, the intent is to scale Domaine Studio clients toward Domaine's full-service offerings. This will allow them to grow without having to go through the costly and time-consuming process of switching partners, platforms, or tooling.

"With Domaine Studio, we regain the ability to work with passionate entrepreneurs from the very beginning of their journey," says Bon. "Our team at Domaine has launched more than 300 Shopify sites across every industry and vertical. With this breadth of experience, we were able to build bespoke new tooling and processes that allow us to deliver Domaine Studio projects more efficiently and at a lower price, while still maintaining our high design and build standards. Our Domaine Studio practice gives emerging to mid-market brands the confidence of knowing they are part of the Domaine ecosystem."

Domaine is the world's largest Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada, and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. Learn more at meetDomaine.com .

