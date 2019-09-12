Leading Silicon Valley Social Networking Company Chooses Aspera for Asset Management

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global social networking company (The "Customer") has signed a seven-figure agreement to use Aspera license management services and the Aspera SmartTrack license management platform.

The Customer required a transparent view into the value of his enterprise software estate, and a partner to provide a SAM solution that automates compliance of its major software vendors. This was a top-down initiative with C-level support.

Aspera's license management and optimization tools were chosen for their scalability and connectivity to the cloud. These solutions deliver best practices for globally optimizing software and managing hardware lifecycles in data centers and desktops, both on-premises and running on Azure.

"This agreement was ultimately won because of the relationship and level of trust in Aspera," said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to providing value by delivering powerful SAM solutions."

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio gives insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications, and the in-house service team supports companies throughout their SAM journey for costs, cloud, and data center.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Nicole Panas

Marketing Director

Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

SOURCE Aspera

Related Links

http://www.aspera.com

