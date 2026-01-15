Leading Skin-First Makeup Brand, IT Cosmetics Launches Game-Changing Complexion Innovation: the NEW Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm With Actress and Generational Icon Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is a generational icon and internationally recognizable face since her days on television and spreads the message of self-empowerment day in and day out. In partnership with IT Cosmetics, Jennie is normalizing conversations around mature and changing skin and showcasing a fresh and relatable perspective on embracing the aging process. Jennie sat down in a morning show-style conversation with IT Cosmetics Global Makeup Coach, Erica Taylor, to discuss confidence, evolving skin needs, and how her approach to beauty has shifted over time.

"I've always been a fan of IT Cosmetics, but once I heard about their newest innovation, the Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm, I had to partner with the brand to broadcast what this means for women my age looking for real beauty solutions," says Jennie Garth. "At this stage in my life, it's about feeling comfortable and confident in who I am, and I want my makeup routine to reflect that. This lightweight skincare-infused makeup product minimizes fine lines and gives me sheer coverage, while still allowing my skin to look like my skin. It gives me that healthy-looking radiance, and I think it'll become a staple for many women wanting to show off their natural beauty."

"With the new Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm, we set out to create a skin-first complexion innovation that delivers sheer coverage while addressing the evolving needs of mature skin over time," says Maude Brunschwig, IT Cosmetics Global Brand President. "We innovate on behalf of real women, especially those over 40, who want visible results and products that let them feel confident in the skin they're in. Jennie's authenticity and approach to aging make her a natural voice for this campaign."

The Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm is a next-generation formula and the essential solution for makeup minimalists and those rethinking their approach to complexion as their skin evolves. The clinically tested, 4-in-1 tinted balm was made possible by advancements in IT Cosmetics' skincare-meets-makeup technology providing sheer, buildable coverage with a radiant finish. This innovation builds on our heritage in complexion and reimagines it in a new, modern, balm format that improves the look and feel of skin over time.

Product details include:

A complex 92% skincare-based formula with Collagen Peptide*, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E for better-looking skin after 4 weeks of daily use**.

A solid serum that transforms into a lightweight texture when applied on the skin, for a unique ultra-blendable application experience.

Available in 15 shades, it provides up to 24-hour hydration*** for a plump look and comfortable feel.

91% said it minimizes the appearance of surface imperfections such as wrinkles and fine lines****.

Effortlessly blends onto the skin with the IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 or your fingers to build your desired level of coverage.

To amplify the launch of the Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm, IT Cosmetics will implement a full 360 marketing campaign, featuring Jennie Garth. Content will appear across local broadcast, digital video, streaming providers, across social, as well as in-store at Ulta's nationwide. As an extension of this launch, IT Cosmetics will introduce "Bet You Thought…" a relatable and humor-forward platform designed to create authentic conversations around confidence after 40.

Consumers looking to learn more about the NEW Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm and IT Cosmetics can tune into IT Cosmetics and Jennie Garth's social channels for even more content.

The Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm is available for purchase today for $34.00 at Ulta Beauty and itcosmetics.com.

*With Collagen Peptide: a biosynthetic collagen peptide similar to a protein fragment found in collagen

**Based on a consumer study on bare skin after 4 weeks

***Based on instrumental consumer hydration study

****Based on a consumer study with product on after 1 week of use

About IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics was founded in 2008 by Jamie Kern Lima, a TV news anchor who was unable to find products that solved her beauty concerns. Developed with plastic surgeons' insights and dermatologists' ingredient and skincare expertise, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving, skin-loving formulas that give you visible results.

