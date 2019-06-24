Leading Skincare Brand, Murad, Creates First-Ever Science-Backed Wellness Pop-Up Experience Encouraging Beauty From The Inside Out

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige skincare brand, Murad® known for its highly efficacious skincare, has created a multi-pronged, immersive experience that encourages guests to unlock their own wellness by way of a free-standing vault. Differing from traditional wellness, Murad's approach is backed by science and supported by clinical studies. To bring the brand's science-backed wellness to life, the vault encompasses Dr. Howard Murad's four core philosophies: Be Kind to Your Mind, Eat Your Water, Awaken Your Body and Nourish Your Skin. Each value is represented within the wellness vault through experiential touchpoints, including meditative sound baths, skin consultations with Dr. Murad, an interactive de-stressing intention wall, fresh fruit and more. The brand's purpose is to offer a one-on-one, authentically bespoke experience with the vault's attendees to develop rooted relationships and amplify the aspect of human connection to Murad's brand affinity.

A Champion of Modern Wellness®, Dr. Murad built his career on the belief that skincare is healthcare – an integral piece of our body's interconnected wellness puzzle. He created his namesake brand in 1989 to not only share his innovative skincare formulas, which were among the first to show measurable results without surgery, but to also advance his research on the effects of the environment, nutrition and lifestyle on the skin. Dr. Murad was the first to identify Cultural Stress™, or the stress of modern living, as a health threat. His Modern Wellness® program seeks to connect the dots for a 360° wellness lifestyle including cellular hydration, nutrition, mental wellness, joyful exercise and creative expression.

This philosophy, invented by Dr. Murad, forms the backbone of Murad's innovative 30th Anniversary Wellness Vault pop-up experience, a first-of-its-kind experiential activation for a prestige skincare brand. The tour will stop in three cities through June and July 2019; a one-stop-shop for unlocking a healthy lifestyle.

"Skin is the body's window to wellness. When you care for your body and mind, this reflection and result is evident on your skin. Our activation provides examples of how to encourage a well-rounded lifestyle which will then inadvertently nourish your skin," said Dr. Howard Murad, founder of Murad®.

To celebrate Murad's commitment to philanthropy during the brand's 30th anniversary year, the popular Hydration product lineup will be offered in limited-edition packaging throughout the month of June, featuring the brand's signature black cherry hue. For every Hydration product sold from June 1st to June 30th, one Murad SPF product will be given to patients at City of Hope, a top cancer treatment and research center in Southern California, with a minimum product donation of 20,000 units. Additionally, Murad will make a monetary donation to City of Hope for its efforts in the research and treatment of cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

"We are excited for this chance to genuinely connect with our customers and share our brand purpose of an inside out, body/mind approach to skincare. It's an experiential opportunity that goes beyond a website or a social post, allowing us to forge tangible relationships," said Murad® CEO, Michelle Shigemasa.

The Wellness Vault pop-up debuted at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on June 22nd and will continue to Westfield San Francisco Centre Mall on June 29th and finally to Westfield UTC San Diego on July 13th. Each location will be supported by robust in-store events with retailer partner, Sephora, where shoppers will be treated to product giveaways, one-on-one consultations with Dr. Murad, mini facials, a D.J. and more. Additionally, over 70 retail events will run during National Hydration Day weekend, June 21st to 23rd, at Sephora across all major U.S. markets to amplify Murad's core pillars of wellness featuring the Hydration collection in limited life packaging.

