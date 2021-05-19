Leading Social Impact Platform Givsly Launches New Programs Focusing on Promoting Employer Diversity and Corporate Social Commitments

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's era of full-time remote work winds down, Givsly, a 2021 honoree for Fast Company's "World-Changing Ideas Awards," is rolling out its latest do-good initiatives. The leading social impact platform for business professionals today announced two programs designed to address diversity gaps and demographic disparities in advertising and marketing. The programs come one year after the Black Lives Matter movement for George Floyd's brutal murder began impacting the world and corporate America.

Givsly offers organizations a transparent approach to supporting timely social causes that employees value most. Through the Givsly social impact platform, professionals can set up a business meeting with advertising and marketing executives while simultaneously selecting a nonprofit to support. A donation is made to the nonprofit of choice once the scheduled meeting takes place.

Beginning this month, Givsly's self-funded "Get Upfront with Givsly" covers costs for racial or ethnic minority-owned businesses to initiate outreach. Participants will each receive $500 of the $20,000 fund to be applied towards business credits for securing introductory meetings.

Additionally, Givsly and student business organization SuitUp will be partnering for a Summer Boot Camp series. Kicking off in July, the program aims to introduce marketing and advertising as a career option for young students living in underserved communities. Givsly will be connecting agencies and businesses active in its network to sponsor the 2,500 participants across major metropolitan cities around the U.S.

"Employees have made it clear that company leaders need to address existing inequalities in the workplace. They want to be a part of a workplace culture that is actively striving to be better. Failure to meet diversity commitments is not an option," explains Chad Hickey, Givsly Founder and CEO. "Givsly has been tracking this feedback and offers advertising, marketing, and tech companies turn-key solutions to tackle these challenges, backed by tangible results. Our SuitUp Summer Bootcamp, launching in July, and current 'Get Upfront with Givsly' programs will positively benefit small businesses today and generations to come."

To date, SuitUp's Summer Bootcamp corporate sponsors include dentsu Media, Index Exchange, Fox, Initiative, Vistar Media, Smartly.io, SOCi, Mobilefuse, and AdTheorent; individuals from top agencies like OMG, Essence, and Horizon are showing support for "Get Upfront with Givsly." To learn more, register, and join the social impact initiatives, visit www.givsly.com for more information.

About Givsly

Givsly is a social impact company that drives business results through a culture of giving back. By utilizing business behaviors, Givsly's product suite offers turn-key social impact solutions for business through the time and resources used in everyday business responsibilities. Since its launch in April 2020, Givsly's platform works with more than 200 nonprofits and over 1000 business professionals volunteering their meeting time. The software was recognized in Fast Company's "World Changing Idea's Awards 2021." For more information, visit www.givsly.com.

Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

201-618-7741

[email protected]

SOURCE Givsly

