Leading Spectrum Gaming Sports Group Consultant provides Sports Betting Training for Totally Gaming Academy

Lee Richardson, CEO of Gaming Economics and Senior Sports Betting Associate of Spectrum Gaming Group, will lead TGA sessions in London (May 15-17) and Miami (May 30 as part of GiGse). Both sessions, scheduled in advance of possible expansion of legal sports betting in the United States and other markets, will provide a crucial foundation for regulators, operators and other professionals who need to understand the basics, as well as the intricacies, of successfully operating sports betting in a regulated market.

Throughout his career Richardson has provided series of strategic, marketing, business development, M&A, regulatory and compliance services to a range of existing sports betting and gaming clients. He is a former marketing director with the British Horseracing Board and has since operated within the iGaming business for almost 20 years, holding senior CEO/COO roles with Tote Direct, Coral-Eurobet plc, Chartwell Games International, Boylesports and ONEworks.

Richardson is a key professional in Spectrum Gaming Group's ongoing effort to assist the Rhode Island Lottery in developing a sports-book platform and is a leader of the recently formed SG2, a team of select professionals in key disciplines that provide the following services:

Training for regulators and operators

Public policy analysis and guidance

Anti-money-laundering controls

Drafting or amending:

Legislation



Regulations



RFP

Market projections

Financial analysis

Multi-channel sports book operations

Technological requirements

Responsible-gaming programs

GiGse will be held at the Miami Biltmore, where it will be co-located with Juegos Miami, also produced by Clarion Gaming. To register for GiGse, see: https://www.gigse.com/training-gigse.

To register for Juegos Miami, see: https://www.juegosmiami.com/training-juegos-miami

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, an organization of lawmakers that shares the goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo. For more information about SG2, contact Michael Pollock at pollock@spectrumgaming.com.

About Totally Gaming Academy: The Totally Gaming Academy offers unbiased and intensively researched training courses, for both public and in-house clients. Their goal is to provide best practice training supported by consultative interaction with our expert trainers, who all have extensive operational experience in their field. To date Totally Gaming Academy has trained over 1,500 industry professionals in 25 countries on 5 continents. For more information about the Totally Gaming Academy, contact Adam Roebuck at adam.roebuck@clariongaming.com.

