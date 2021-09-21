Leading Sports Retailer Lids Announces Appointment Of New Company President, Britten Maughan

Maughan has been a key factor in Lids' continued growth since he joined the company in 2019. In his role as a Senior Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships, Maughan has overseen all aspects of product, marketing, merchandising, partnerships, and distribution for the retailer. Most notably, he implemented an improved business process with the introduction of data analytics to drive merchandising and allocation decision making. He has also run point on improving product assortment, with inventory levels resulting increased margins, higher in-stocks, additional traffic, and ultimately record sales results.

"I am fortunate to be supported in my new role by the very best and brightest," said Maughan. "My teammates are exceptional, and as a group, we have turned a declining business into a thriving one. Lids' performance metrics are at all-time highs including traffic and conversion. The vision, capital, and resources we receive from our ownership group, Ames Watson, have been a catalyst for our growth. I am excited to leverage my expertise as a retailer and merchant to take Lids to new heights, including signing new partnerships and expanding our footprint both domestically and internationally. Lids is a growth-minded company and with that brings opportunities and challenges. We are ready for them."

Prior to joining Lids, Maughan held various roles with Fanzz in his five years with the company, including as Vice President of Buying and Marketing. With Fanzz, Maughan oversaw the success of 125 sports licensed Fanzz retail chains before it was acquired by Ames Watson in 2019. He has also held leadership roles at Wal-Mart as a Senior Planner and was a buyer at Overstock.com. Maughan received a B.S. in Economics and an MBA from Indiana University. He resides in Zionsville, Indiana with his wife and their four children.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that Britten Maughan is the President of Lids, effective immediately," echoed Tom Ripley, Chairman & CEO of Lids. "Over the last three years, I have watched Britten's influence, scope of control and professionalism raise the level of performance of both his team and his peers. Britten is well prepared to lead Lids in its next phase of growth."

As part of Maughan's promotion, Ripley will transition to Executive Chairman of Lids in addition to his active role as a co-founder and Partner at Ames Watson. As Executive Chairman, Ripley will focus on Lids' continued growth initiatives alongside several of the company's key partners, with a specific focus on the retailer's international expansion. Maughan will report directly to Ripley.

Lids is the largest headwear retailer in North America, with over 30 million hats sold annually across their nearly 2,000 brick and mortar locations. Following its acquisition from Ames Watson three years ago, Lids has become a billion-dollar business and continues to be the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America, including a fast-growing non-sport branded business and continued international expansion.

Media Contact

Laura Kepus (Lids): [email protected]

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico through almost 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Lids