Leading Staffing and Recruiting Firm - Murray Resources - Announces Expansion into Phoenix Market

The Phoenix location is the company's tenth brick and mortar location and marks the company's first physical expansion outside of Texas. The company's Phoenix office, set to open April 9th, provides convenient access for employers and job candidates in the Phoenix, Scottsdale, and surrounding markets. Murray Resources has traditionally served the broader U.S. market from the firm's nine Texas locations.

As with the company's other locations, Murray Resources' new Phoenix office will offer employers and candidates direct-hire, temporary, and temp-to-hire services in the areas of accounting/finance, engineering, IT/technology, light industrial, manufacturing/operations, sales/marketing, human resources, and customer service.

"We're excited about the growth of the Phoenix market and the opportunity to bring our unique, highly-consultative recruiting approach to Phoenix employers who are seeking game-changing talent. While every market is unique, we believe there's always a place for the high-touch recruiting approach for which Murray Resources has been known since we opened our doors in 1988," said Marsha Murray, President of Murray Resources.

Keith Wolf, Murray Resources' Managing Director continued, "We're looking forward to supporting the growth and hiring needs of employers in the Phoenix market. It's not only one of the fastest growing areas of the country, it also offers a strong, diverse economy with a highly-educated workforce."

To supplement its aggressive organic growth strategy, the company is continuing to seek strategic acquisition targets following its successful purchase and integration of the Kingwood Personnel recruiting firm. The company is targeting recruiting and staffing firms for acquisition in Texas, with a particular focus on Houston firms with revenues ranging from $1 million to $7 million.

Murray Resources' new office in Phoenix will work by appointment only:

Murray Resources – Phoenix Office

Two North Central Avenue, 18th Floor (by appointment only)

Phoenix, AZ 85004

About Murray Resources

Founded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading Houston recruiting firm and staffing agency. The company serves a base of over 800 client companies, including numerous Fortune™ 1000 companies and high-growth small and medium-sized organizations, in the areas of administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, finance, human resources, IT / technology, light industrial, management / leadership, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and sales. Murray Resources' 95% Performance Evaluation Score represents one of the highest placement satisfaction rates in the industry. The company is a multiple-time winner of the "Best Places to Work" award by the Houston Business Journal, the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S., and has been recognized as one of the largest recruiting firms in Houston by the Houston Business Journal.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-staffing-and-recruiting-firm--murray-resources--announces-expansion-into-phoenix-market-300623916.html

SOURCE Murray Resources

Related Links

http://www.murrayresources.com

