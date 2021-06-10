Leading Stanford And UCLA Professors Join Vise Investment Committee

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vise, the investment management platform built for advisors, today announced that two distinguished academics, Andrea Eisfeldt, Ph.D. of UCLA and Steven Grenadier of Stanford, joined its new Investment Committee.

The Investment Committee was recently launched to deepen collaboration with leading academics and support the latest research in financial science. The Committee will also work closely with internal investment staff to enhance Vise's portfolio designs to ensure they remain at the forefront of investment management.

The first members of the Committee include:

Andrea Eisfeldt , Ph.D., Laurence D. and Lori W. Fink Endowed Chair in Finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Her research focuses on macroeconomics and finance, including research on market liquidity and the role of intangibles in asset pricing.

Steven Grenadier, The William F. Sharpe Professor of Financial Economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His research focuses on applying option pricing theory to real investment analysis and has covered topics such as industry boom-and-bust cycles and real option signalling games.

"At Vise, we're striving to blend world-class technology with financial science in a way that hasn't been done before," said Dave Twardowski, Vice President and Head of Investment Strategy at Vise. "Our goal is to help advisors build customizable, tax-aware, evidence-based investment solutions in a way that scales to a variety of asset levels. We're thrilled to have two of the top minds in finance join our Investment Committee and share their deep expertise with us."

"I am delighted to be joining the Investment Committee and look forward to sharing my perspectives," said Andrea Eisfeldt. "With financial science continually progressing, it is so important for investors - from asset managers to advisors - to stay up to date. By leveraging the latest research, investors can optimize their strategies and portfolios."

Vise's investment strategy combines the best technology with the latest financial science. The strategy recognises the relationship that exists between behaviour, fundamentals, prices and returns, and focuses on key characteristics which can drive performance while managing risk.

About Vise

Vise is an AI-powered investment management platform built for advisors. Founded by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra in 2016, Vise gives financial advisors the tools and technology to grow their business and help clients achieve their goals. This includes creating highly personalized portfolios, fully automating the investment management process, and providing deep insights on each investment decision. By empowering advisors, Vise advances its mission of creating financial freedom for everyone. Vise is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.vise.com .

