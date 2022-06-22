Leading Strategy Execution Platform Gtmhub Expands Offering with Acquisition of Cliff.ai

Adding Deeper Operational Intelligence Capabilities, Gtmhub Accelerates Its Ability to Help Companies Better Execute on Strategic and Operational Priorities

DENVER , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub , the leading strategy execution platform, today announced the acquisition of Cliff.ai (Greendeck Technologies, Ltd.), a UK-based operational intelligence software that uses machine learning to help business and operations teams track and analyze abnormal changes in the performance of KPIs. This acquisition accelerates Gtmhub's vision of helping companies achieve better results through improved alignment, visibility, and execution of their strategic and operational priorities.

"The truth is that effective strategic execution can't exist without operational excellence. Both are necessary for companies to achieve the best possible results, and both have data and insights at their core," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Gtmhub. "This is why KPIs are a key component of our platform and why we've been interested in the operational intelligence space for some time now. By acquiring Cliff.ai, we can now offer an active monitoring system that tracks metrics, changes, and opportunities to create truly reliable business operations for our enterprise clients."

What sets Cliff.ai apart is its ability to work with existing data engineering workflows by integrating directly with data warehouses and operational systems to monitor, continuously learn from, and explain sudden changes in business performance. The Cliff.ai Business Observability solution's key capabilities include:

Collect – A vast integration library allows users to pull data from any source and bring it into a unified platform with no-code data pipelines and predefined templates.

A vast integration library allows users to pull data from any source and bring it into a unified platform with no-code data pipelines and predefined templates. Detect – Using machine learning algorithms, the technology automatically monitors data across an organization and identifies easily overlooked issues when relying on dashboards and reports.

Using machine learning algorithms, the technology automatically monitors data across an organization and identifies easily overlooked issues when relying on dashboards and reports. Inspect – Quickly discover which factors lead to unexpected changes in business metrics by automatically grouping correlated anomalies and identifying all events and key drivers.

Quickly discover which factors lead to unexpected changes in business metrics by automatically grouping correlated anomalies and identifying all events and key drivers. Act – Take action and respond quickly to issues with alerts that are seamlessly integrated into existing workflows, be it Slack or email.

"Gtmhub enables businesses to orchestrate strategy and deliver improved outcomes. Our capabilities will build on that foundation, providing valuable, data-driven business intelligence for today's enterprises," said Aayush Jain, CEO of Cliff.ai. "Our solution enables real-time detection of business issues and helps get to the root cause in seconds instead of days or weeks. By integrating our powerful AI/ML technologies, enterprises can immediately identify mission-critical anomalies across thousands of KPIs without having to monitor a sea of dashboards."

The acquisition allows Gtmhub to extend its market-leading position by significantly expanding its offering into the fast-growing operational intelligence and analytics industry. It's estimated that by 2028, the global business intelligence and analytics platform market will reach more than $84 billion .

While Gtmhub will offer the Cliff.ai capabilities as a standalone product, combining the two platforms will create the first truly comprehensive solution for organizations to ensure operational excellence while executing strategic priorities. In the future, the Cliff.ai machine learning capabilities will increase the value of the data analysis, correlation, and forecasting within Gtmhub's Strategy Execution Platform and serve as the basis for future product innovations.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the company's launch of the App Marketplace , an ecosystem where partners and clients can extend the Gtmhub Strategy Execution Platform with data connectors and in-line visual applications. Over the past six months, the company also announced the acquisition of Koan , an OKR status and tracking platform, and a $120 million Series C funding round — the largest in the OKRs software industry to date.

To learn more about Gtmhub and its offerings, visit gtmhub.com .

About Gtmhub

Gtmhub is the world's leading Strategy Execution Platform based on the OKR management methodology. By connecting strategy to daily activities, Gtmhub transforms the way companies do business by creating better visibility and organizational alignment. With over 1,000 global clients across enterprises, not-for-profits, startups, and governments, Gtmhub helps today's businesses accelerate growth and transformational change through the use of OKRs.

About Cliff.ai

Cliff.ai is developing the world's first Business Observability Platform. Our primary product monitors and tracks every business metric autonomously and identifies key drivers and root cause for changes while notifying relevant teams and team members in parallel. Think of it as a KPI "check engine light" for business and operations teams.

Media Contact:

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Gtmhub

[email protected]

SOURCE Gtmhub