Leading Stroke Surgeon to Advocate for Improving Triage and Transport Protocols for EMS at National EMS Advisory Council Meeting

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 3 at 2:45 p.m., the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) Dr. Donald Frei will speak at the National EMS Advisory Council's (NEMSAC) meeting to advocate for critical improvements to EMS triage and transport protocols for stroke patients that mirror current trauma protocols to help reduce death and disability for patients across the country.

Dr. Frei will showcase a growing body of research showing ischemic stroke patient outcomes can be improved significantly when patients are transported directly to a Level 1 stroke center to receive a thrombectomy — a minimally invasive procedure that uses catheters to reopen blocked arteries in the brain quickly. SNIS' national advocacy campaign, Get Ahead of Stroke®, is working state by state to ensure first responders transport severe stroke patients directly to Level 1 stroke centers equipped to perform thrombectomies by specially trained neurointerventionalists. Ohio, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee are among the states that have adopted such policy changes to improve outcomes for stroke patients.

Media are invited to attend the virtual session, and Dr. Frei is available for interviews.

WHO: Dr. Donald Frei, neurointerventional surgeon and Past President of SNIS WHAT: Improving Stroke Triage and Transport Protocols for EMS at NEMSAC's March 2022 meeting WHEN: Thursday, March 3 at 2:45 p.m. ET WHERE: Register for the virtual meeting here

Please contact Maria Enie at [email protected] if you plan to attend and to coordinate interviews. You can sign up to watch the session online at https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/index.php?eventid=664913&.

Get Ahead of Stroke® is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide.

SOURCE Get Ahead of Stroke