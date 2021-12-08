Leading Summer Camp Provider Gives The Gift Of Camp To Deserving Kids

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Learning , a leader in innovative summer camps, is giving back this holiday season by "gifting" a summer to remember to thousands of kids across the country. Galileo aims to provide 5000 scholarship weeks of camp to deserving children by matching every week of camp purchased through the end of the year with a donated scholarship week.

Galileo Learning's mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. Galileo Learning is deeply committed to creating inclusive and diverse communities, and the company aims to unlock the innovative potential in all children in the neighborhoods they serve.

The campaign will run through December 31, 2021 via the Galileo Learning website to create opportunities for all children to enjoy the Camp Galileo experience.

"Extending the reach of our camp programs to reach vast communities is vital and central to how we operate as a company," Galileo CEO and Founder Glen Tripp says. "That's why I'm excited to ask our camp families and friends to book Camp Galileo for summer 2022 while also providing the opportunity for deserving families to learn what our camp is all about."

In the past two camp seasons, Galileo Learning has served over 15,000 scholarship campers in California and Illinois.

Scholarships include full or partial scholarships; discounts for government, education and non-profit workers; curriculum licensing programs; and school district partnerships. For 2022, Galileo intends to give 5000 weeks as part of the scholarship program. Prospective and current Camp Galileo families can enroll in the 2022 camp season and participate in the giving back program by visiting: https://bit.ly/galileoGB .

About Galileo Learning

Galileo's mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. In 2021, more than 30,000 kids created, designed, played and laughed at Camp Galileo's 52 summer programs in California, Colorado, and Illinois. These programs were brought to life by 1,500 passionate educators. Founded in 2002 by Glen Tripp, Galileo is a Real Leaders' Top Impact Company, a Bay Area Best Places to Work and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies.

SOURCE Galileo Learning