Leading Supply Side Agency Receives Official Designation as the Only Exclusive and Direct Sales House for Premium CTV Inventory

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 47 Samurai, the leading connected television (CTV) supply-side agency, proudly announces their designation as the only purely exclusive sales house in CTV.

The designation comes from the latest RTB Benchmarking Report from the industry leader in programmatic supply chain management, Jounce Media.

"Media buyers should put 47 Samurai on equal footing with pure play CTV content owners," the report stated, underscoring the significance of 47 Samurai clearly and unambiguously positioning themselves as the exclusive representative of CTV inventory. These efforts ensure a direct and transparent path for advertisers to access high-quality CTV channels.

"We are thrilled to receive this designation," said Brad White, CEO of 47 Samurai. "This not only fortifies our exclusive representation but also raises the bar for overall transparency and trust within the programmatic advertising landscape."

The Jounce Media report highlights the importance of the Manager Domain tool and the clear and thorough designation of exclusive representation in the supply path, emphasizing that 47 Samurai is the direct path to premium CTV channels like the BBC, Fremantle's The Price is Right, Magellan TV, Anthem Sports and Entertainment, World Poker Tour, Shout Factory, and more. This collection of channels ensures that advertisers have unparalleled access to a diverse and engaged audience through a single trusted and verified source.

"We can't thank Jounce Media enough for their tireless efforts to optimize and demystify the RTB supply chain," added White. "This initiative aligns with our mission to provide our content owners with the best possible service and performance in the CTV space."

47 Samurai inventory can be accessed directly via their managed service or programmatically through their preferred supply-side platform (SSP), Magnite. "Our collaboration with Magnite has always been designed to enhance the programmatic advertising ecosystem, delivering superior value and access to premium CTV inventory," said White.

Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company, plays a pivotal role in amplifying the reach and efficiency of 47 Samurai's premium CTV inventory. This long-standing partnership has driven significant advancements in ad delivery and performance, benefiting both publishers and advertisers alike.

For more information about 47 Samurai and their CTV channels, or their partnership with Magnite, please visit 47samurai.com .

About 47 Samurai:

47 Samurai is the premier connected television (CTV) supply-side agency, dedicated to providing long-form content owners with exclusive representation to high quality, premium advertisers, with an innovative approach and unparalleled customer service that delivers exceptional value and performance for clients.

