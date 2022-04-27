LEADING TECH PROVIDER SELECTS HARTE HANKS FOR B2B MULTICHANNEL CX AND MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Harte Hanks to Drive New Lead Generation and Expand Service Options

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS), a leading global customer experience company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by a multinational technology company to provide an omnichannel marketing program designed to expand the tech giant's growth in the B2B marketplace.

As part of the services, Harte Hanks will use its expertise to manage the client's partner reseller initiative. Harte Hanks has been engaged to provide program strategy, media buying, data, technology, analytics and agents to drive demand generation. Harte Hanks was selected based on the Company's extensive experience in B2B marketing programs, with a unique capability of executing an end-to-end global solution with internal resources.

"We continue to invest in technology, talent, data and infrastructure to better serve our global clients," says Brian Linscott, CEO Harte Hanks. "This agreement will allow us to do what we do best, which is provide our client with a cost-efficient solution that enables growth while maximizing and preserving their internal resources."

Don Aicklen, SVP Harte Hanks Sales & Marketing, notes "Our customers need partners who have the infrastructure and ability to quickly measure and optimize performance while delivering on a global scale and for over 30 years, we have done just that."

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

