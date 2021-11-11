Leading Technology Executive Max Schireson Joining Quantum Machines' Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , creator of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, announced today that Max Schireson has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Max is most well known as the former CEO of open-source database company MongoDB, where grew the company's sales from $1M to $50M and positioned it as the most popular NoSQL database in terms of users. Moreover, Max served on the board of supercomputer manufacturer Cray until it was acquired by Hewlett Packard in 2019. Today Max serves as Executive in Residence at Battery Ventures where he advises Battery and its cloud and big-data portfolio companies, and will be joining Quantum Machines' board on the company's behalf.

"We are very fortunate to add Max to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, CEO of Quantum Machines. "With the rapid advances being made in the quantum computing industry, Max' experience as both a business leader, building MongoDB into an industry leader in databases, coupled with his deep knowledge and experience in the high-performance computing industry will be an invaluable resource to Quantum Machines as we build towards the future of quantum computers."

As the quantum computing industry emerges, one of its most pressing challenges is to develop a viable and sustainable value-chain and technology stack. With different companies focused on different layers of the computer, from the qubits to the applications, there is a lot of strategizing for the leading companies to be made, beyond the deep and complex technology to be developed. Max is joining Quantum Machines to help craft the company's strategy and offerings for it to continue leading the quantum race.

"Quantum computing has the potential to fundamentally change all aspects of our technology," said Max Schireson, Executive in Residence at Battery Ventures. "I'm excited to work with Quantum Machines to continue to advance its business and its products and help realize the potential of quantum computers."

Quantum Machines Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) is the leading scalable cloud-ready solution for the control and operation of quantum computers. The combined software and hardware solution enables R&D teams to execute the highly complex algorithms necessary for tackling the most advanced challenges facing quantum computing.

QM's full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors. Capable of running even the most complex algorithms – from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction – the Quantum Orchestration Platform allows users to realize the potential of all quantum processors right out of the box via its powerful, yet intuitive, programming language QUA.

