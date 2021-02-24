Leading Technology-Solution Providers and Friday Health Plans Lead Consumer Solutions Webinar

Growth and Innovation With a Consumer-First Future is slated for Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. (ET) Tweet this

As health insurance providers are challenged to grow their business because of a rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem they find they must compete effectively to achieve their goals for expansion. Regional health insurance providers, in particular, are compelled to create agile environments that can meet ever-changing demands while improving operational efficiency. Growth plans are blocked by legacy systems with minimal business flexibility, convoluted configuration, error-prone manual processes, and archaic custom code requiring significant resources even for simple changes.

Friday Health Plans turned to UST HealthProof and HealthEdge and its' Gartner-cited next-generation core administration system to transform and grow their business to be an agile, modern organization that can respond to anything from COVID-19 regulations to shifting consumer preferences. Learn how this partnership gave Friday Health Plans a leg up to run their business efficiently and achieve outstanding customer experience while never taking their foot off the gas pedal.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge's product portfolio includes HealthRules Payor®, Altruista Health's GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

