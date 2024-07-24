Leading Texas Daycare Injury Lawyers Join Fight to Hold St. Louis Daycare Accountable for Child Abuse Allegations

The Button Law Firm lawyers Russell Button and Ashley Knarr admitted pro hac vice in Missouri case to seek justice for autistic boy and his little sister

ST. LOUIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based daycare injury lawyers Russell Button and Ashley Knarr of The Button Law Firm have joined Missouri personal injury firm Finney Injury Law in the pursuit of justice for a 4-year-old nonverbal autistic boy and his 3-year-old sister. A daycare abuse lawsuit filed against A Brighter Future Childcare and Development Center in St. Louis claims caregivers at the facility were captured on surveillance cameras injuring the children in March of this year. The incident left the boy with facial scratches and a bump on his forehead, according to the complaint.

It also raised concerns with local parents and attracted the public's attention through media coverage from FOX 2 Now, 5 On Your Side, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and The Kansas City Star.

"Enlisting The Button Law Firm in this daycare abuse lawsuit allows us to present the strongest front while seeking justice for vulnerable children who were unable to communicate the trauma they experienced," says Chris Finney of Finney Injury Law.

Button and Knarr have dedicated their practice to advocating for families and holding negligent daycare centers accountable for harming innocent children. As a result, both have earned repeated recognition on the prestigious Texas Super Lawyers List for their impressive track record and commitment to justice.

"Taking on this daycare abuse case with Chris and his team underscores our dedication to ensuring that the family's path to recovery and justice is as smooth and quick as possible," says Button.

Knarr adds: "A Brighter Future Childcare and Development Center failed these two young children and their mother. We're fully committed to amplifying their voices and emphasizing the importance of prioritizing child safety in daycare centers everywhere."

The case is D.H.P., Individually and as parent and next friend of K.H. and L.S., minor children, vs. A Brighter Future Childcare and Development Center, Inc., Case No. 24SL-CC02710, Circuit Court of St. Louis County, State of Missouri. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

