Leading the Change: ASTHO Program Advances Diversity in Public Health Leadership

ASTHO's DELPH program selects skilled public health professionals who identify as members of underrepresented groups such as individuals of color, those with disabilities, women, or members of the LGBTQ+ community

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine unveiled the latest cohort of 15 mid-to-senior level governmental public health professionals selected for the Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health (DELPH) program.

"In welcoming our newest DELPH cohort, we celebrate not just individuals but a collective force for positive change in public health," says Michael Fraser, PhD, ASTHO CEO. "Their journey is an embodiment of our shared commitment to shaping healthier and more equitable communities throughout the United States."

The new cohort of DELPH scholars includes:

  • Eman Addish, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
  • Tasha Catron, Stark County Health Department
  • Chelsei Granderson, Tennessee Department of Health
  • Andrea Lee, Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services
  • Kristian Myers, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
  • Emman Parian, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation
  • Eddy Pierre, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
  • Maryssa Sadler, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services- Division of Health Care Services- Maternal and Child Health Unit
  • Ninah Sasy, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • Monica Tavares, Rhode Island Department of Health
  • Zachary Thornhill, Oregon Health Authority
  • Deloris Walker, Cook County Department of Public Health
  • Samantha Wells, Arkansas Department of Health
  • Christopher Whiteside, New Mexico Department of Health
  • Monique Wilson, Maryland Department of Health, Vital Statistics Administration

"The Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine remains committed to creating systemic change at the intersection of policy and equity, which is why we are excited about the new cohort of DELPH Scholars. This new cohort joins the growing list of DELPH public health leaders who will impact public health policy and health outcomes in the U.S. for generations to come," says Sandra Harris-Hooker, Ph.D., Morehouse School of Medicine Senior Vice President for External Affairs and Innovation and Interim Director, Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

With unwavering support from the CDC, DELPH proudly welcomes its fourth cohort. Since 2021, DELPH has cultivated the growth of 80 scholars, elevating their visibility within public health systems, expanding access to crucial networks, and providing valuable leadership development opportunities.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

