Leading the Future Announces Associated PAC's First Ads in Texas 10th Congressional District and New York 12th Congressional District

Dec 10, 2025, 07:16 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the Future, the national political operation committed to ensuring the United States leads the world in AI innovation, development, and governance, today announced that American Mission and Think Big, two PACs in its network of entities, will be running ads in Texas's 10th Congressional District and New York's 12th Congressional District. These ads mark the opening phase of their efforts to support candidates in the midterm elections who champion American leadership in artificial intelligence, economic growth, national security, and protecting users, families, and communities.

"America is at a defining moment. We need leaders in Congress who don't play ideological games with America's economic and national security future. We support candidates that will advance a smart, clear, and consistent national regulatory framework for AI that will create jobs for American workers, drive economic growth, and protect users, families, and communities," said Zac Moffatt and Josh Vlasto.

Link to American Mission TX-10 video here.

Link to Think Big NY-12 video here.

