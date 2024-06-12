Leading the Future of Agriculture: Tech-Driven Solutions

Tech Hub LIVE Announces Opening Keynote by NASDA CEO Ted McKinney

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo, the premier event for ag retailers, agronomists, precision leaders, and distributors, is thrilled to announce that Ted McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), will deliver the opening Keynote Presentation. The event will take place from July 29-31, 2024, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

This year's theme, "Tech-Driven. Customer-Focused. Smart Solutions for Modern Agriculture," will be front and center as Ted McKinney kicks off the event with his keynote address. McKinney will draw from his extensive experience in agricultural leadership to discuss the transformative impact of advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and the latest policy developments. His insights will provide valuable strategies for ag retailers and other industry professionals to leverage smart solutions for growth and efficiency. "We are at a pivotal moment in agriculture where technology and sustainability must go hand in hand," said Ted McKinney.

Ever.Ag, this year's Education Partner, is also excited about the event's potential to drive knowledge and growth in the industry. "Our partnership with Tech Hub LIVE underscores our commitment to advancing education and technology in agriculture," said Mike Moore, EVP of Agribusiness. "We are thrilled to support this event and help equip attendees with the tools and insights they need to succeed."

Highlights Include:

Insightful keynote presentations and panel discussions. View All Speakers.

Hands-on workshops and interactive sessions.

Networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers. Kicking off with the annual Welcome Party sponsored by Greater Des Moines Partnership.

75+ Exhibits showcasing the latest in ag technology and solutions.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts, discover new technologies, and gain actionable insights to drive your business forward. Register now to secure your spot at Tech Hub LIVE 2024!

Media Contact:

Amy Reddington, Show Director

[email protected]

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is the leading global media company serving specialty agricultural markets around the globe. With a vision of cultivating a sustainable world through the power of knowledge, Meister U.S. and international brands advance these markets with print and digital media, events, data intelligence products and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, Ohio, USA, with presences in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. To learn more, visit www.meistermedia.com.

SOURCE Meister Media Worldwide