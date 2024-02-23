Leading the Wave: Taiwanese companies join forces to expand 5G Access Networking

News provided by

Aethertek Technology

23 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Taiwanese companies are coming together to accelerate the deployment in the FR2 market. Pegatron 5G, at the forefront of this collaborative effort, has chosen Aethertek, a Taiwanese Antenna-in-Modules (AiM) design house, and Metanoia, a leading Taiwanese System-on-chip IC design company, to propel its FR2 product line, supporting various frequency bands. In this collaborative effort, each company plays a crucial role in its respective field spanning from antenna array design to 5G O-RU SoC solution, including a complete SW stack, system-level integration, and thermal management. Pegatron 5G, Aethertek & Metanoia have decided to enter a partnership. The collaboration will be officially showcased at MWC, featuring a Proof of Concept with an FR2 band n258, a 100MHz bandwidth, and a 64QAM modulation.

Continue Reading
WechatIMG7452
WechatIMG7452

Aethertek specializes in delivering innovative Antenna-in-Modules to Open Radio Unit (RU), CPE, FWA, and Small Cell System. From the inception of product design through the phases of development and production, Aethertek stands ready to transcend conventional standards, bringing millimeter-wave connectivity to a new level in FR2 deployment. Beyond offering antenna regulatory-compliant solutions to FR2 markets, Aethertek supports its customers with cost-effective millimeter-wave testing solutions, empowering them in research and development as well as production stages. This ensures efficient and reliable testing solutions that align with their needs.

Metanoia, as the sole Taiwanese 5G SoC company providing 5G Software Defined Radio Solutions, leverages cutting-edge technology and expertise in Semiconductor System-on-Chip (SoC) to deliver highly competitive 5G 2T2R Open Radio Unit (O-RU) Digital and RF chips. "Metanoia's market approach is to provide customers, such as Pegatron 5G, with semi-turnkey solutions for a broad range of wireless applications, including 5G FR1 and FR2 O-RU and Small Cell systems," says Didier Boivin, Metanoia Executive Vice President. "Our partnership with Aethertek and the use of their Antenna-in-Module ensures the precise configuration of Metanoia's FR2 O-RU for millimeter-wave carrier transmission".

This collaboration engages Pegatron 5G in assisting with the design and manufacturing aspects and in the end-to-end optimization of complex telecommunications systems.

About Aethertek Technology

Aethertek, based in Taipei, Taiwan, is recognized as a premier test solution provider, distinguishing itself through an active role in accelerating FR2 deployment with its innovative antenna modules and providing cost-effective FR2 test solutions.

Please visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5A61

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor SoC solutions for wireline Broadband. It is now focusing on bringing new products to the 5G NR Markets.

Please visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5L26MR

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G is a provider of end-to-end comprehensive solutions. With extensive experience in product development and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, Pegatron established the O-RAN team in 2018. Drawing on our original design philosophy, Pegatron 5G is fully committed to developing products compliant with O-RAN specifications, including a family of 5G Radios, Servers, and Networking products.

Please visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5K9

CONTACT:
Perry Lin
Phone: +886 909737368
Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344206/WechatIMG7452.jpg

Also from this source

Liderando la ola: Las empresas taiwanesas unen fuerzas para ampliar las redes de acceso 5G

Liderando la ola: Las empresas taiwanesas unen fuerzas para ampliar las redes de acceso 5G

Este año, las empresas taiwanesas se unen para acelerar el despliegue en el mercado de FR2. Pegatron 5G, a la vanguardia de este esfuerzo de...
À la pointe de la technologie : les entreprises taïwanaises unissent leurs forces pour développer les réseaux d'accès à la 5G

À la pointe de la technologie : les entreprises taïwanaises unissent leurs forces pour développer les réseaux d'accès à la 5G

Cette année, les entreprises taïwanaises s'unissent pour accélérer le déploiement sur le marché FR2. Pegatron 5G, à l'avant-garde de cet effort de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.