Leading the Way in Pet Wellness: Extract Labs Sets New Benchmark in Pet Wellness with NASC-Certified CBD Products

The CBD Company Earns Highly Regarded NASC Certification on 'Fetch' Products

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a Colorado-based CBD company committed to improving pet wellness through clean ingredients, announced today that their Fetch Pet product line is now NASC Certified.

Extract Labs has five current products as part of their Fetch Pet line, including CBD Dog Bites, CBD Pet Tinctures and CBD Pet Soft Chews. Each product in the line has received an official certification from The National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ensuring the highest-quality products for pets, service animals, and other animal companions. To receive the NASC Quality Seal, products are rigorously tested to ensure they meet label claims to ensure top quality.

The new certification marks Extract Labs as a leader in the pet CBD market and highlights Extract Labs' dedication in creating innovative and high-quality pet CBD products that promote the health and well-being of pets. While they are not the first to receive this certification, they are the only independent company that was able to accomplish the rigorous testing and certification criteria without the resources that the larger companies possess.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the NASC Certification for our pet products. This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to producing safe, effective, and high-quality products," said Craig Henderson, Founder and CEO of Extract Labs. "The recognition from the NASC reinforces our mission to set new standards in pet wellness and continue to develop products that help pets live happier, healthier lives."

Extract Labs is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in the pet wellness space, ensuring pets receive the best care possible. In the coming months, they will also be releasing three new NASC-certified Collagen Soft Chews; Hip and Joint, Digestive Aid, and Calming, each developed specifically for common pet concerns. The new soft chews will contain real, wholesome ingredients such as pumpkin, oatmeal, CBD and fractionated coconut oil, in a soft textured chew that is easy on teeth. As with all their products, ingredients are carefully selected to provide your pet with a health supplement that is not only delicious but also beneficial for their overall health.

Extract Labs is one of the nation's leading clean CBD companies founded by CEO and decorated army veteran Craig Henderson in 2016. From a humble garage setup in Arvada, Colorado, the company has since grown into a 22,000 sq ft facility in Lafayette, Colorado. Extract Labs is dedicated to making high-quality, affordable CBD products, and offers a range of items including creams, gummies, pet treats, tinctures, vapes, and isolates. They are certified cGMP, Kosher, Leaping Bunny, USDA Organic and cruelty-free, ensuring purity and potency. With an ongoing focus on innovation, Extract Labs brings premium CBD products that are accessible to all, especially since they are the only organization in the cannabinoid industry that offers 60% off all products to veterans, active military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and those with a disability or low-income.

