Leading the Way: Introducing Leader's Calendar AI, the AI-Based Data and Smart Scheduling App Revolutionizing Modern Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. Gone are the days of cold calling from the phone book, the relentless back and forth of scheduling meetings, and a Rolodex of correspondence. In the digital age where everything is at the tip of one's fingers, communication can be chaotic — especially for businesses and professionals trying to keep up with the competition and pace of modern business. Leader, the industry leader in developing cutting-edge solutions using artificial intelligence has launched Calendar AI to become the one-stop shop for business communication needs.

Calendar AI is the ultimate smart scheduling app designed to help users maintain streamlined communication processes and grow their business. Available for all iOS and Android devices, Calendar AI takes the hassle out of scheduling meetings and calls while acting as a personal assistant to grind out the details.

Everyone has been there — ill-prepared for a meeting, stumbling over pages of notes, or simply finding themselves lost amid the discussion of their peers. Harnessing the power of AI and automation, Calendar AI ensures that every meeting is poised to be a home run by providing social profiles, work experience, and other meaningful information about the meeting attendees or companies once a meeting is scheduled.

Leader's one-of-a-kind program eliminates unnecessary stress by managing all details before, during, and after a business call. Calendar AI empowers clients, prospects, and colleagues to book meetings directly using the smart scheduler to ensure a seamless process with a personalized touch and reminders. Easily integrated with Zoom, Calendar AI users can create call agendas, curate deliverables as the call proceeds, and compile meeting recaps to be distributed to all attendees in a timely fashion.

When it comes to business, the little things can make or break a deal. Leader's mission is to supercharge meetings to bring forth meaningful and lasting success while cultivating interpersonal connections.

"This revolutionary app is free for all users, but also features a PRO plan designed to provide unlimited insights on people and companies."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping businesses and professionals thrive; Leader's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Calendar AI.

To download on iOS, please visit: https://apple.co/3x0wjUB

To download on Android, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nqupJU

YouTube

About Leader

Leader is an industry-leading developer of business management solutions strategically designed to help streamline processes and improve workflow for businesses and professionals working in the digital age. Founded in 2020, Leader offers CRM solutions that turn leads into customers and the ultimate super-smart calendar powered by artificial intelligence. Leader integrates user's phone calls, calendars, and messages and enhances business communication with data, automation, and work tools. The unparalleled programs captures pertinent data from prospects or clients to curate insights that provide a leg up on the competition and automation that seals the deal.

PRESS CONTACT:

Naor Jacoby,

https://leader.net/calendar/

SOURCE Leader