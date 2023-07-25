Leading the Way: Mexico's Data Center Market Highlights and Future Projections

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unlocking Mexico's Data Center Market Potential: Comprehensive Portfolio Analysis Now Available

This excel-based product offers a detailed analysis of the colocation data centers, providing crucial insights into the current and upcoming facilities.

Key Insights into Mexico's Data Center Market

The database encompasses a comprehensive analysis of 31 existing data centers, coupled with detailed information on 9 upcoming data centers across various locations in Mexico. It covers critical data points such as existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2025.

Key Highlights of the Market

Mexico's data center landscape is marked by a presence of both local and global operators. Major existing operators in the country include KIO Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, and BBVA. Furthermore, Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, and CloudHQ are the prominent upcoming investment companies.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services in Mexico is expected to drive the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei.

Geographically, Queretaro and Mexico City lead the way, contributing to more than 60% of the white floor area in the Mexico Data Center Market.

Moreover, the country is emerging as a significant OTT market in Latin America and is poised to surpass Brazil as the largest OTT market in the region within the next two to three years.

Data Points Covered in the Database

The database offers comprehensive data points for each facility, covering existing and upcoming data centers.

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

This database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Government Agencies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Telmex (American Movil)

KIO Networks

Equinix (Axtel)

Serveris Hosting

Nabiax

Cybolt

IPXON

HostDime

Layer 9 Data Centers

Scala Data Centers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98woon

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets