Leading the Way: Mexico's Data Center Market Highlights and Future Projections

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Jul, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Unlocking Mexico's Data Center Market Potential: Comprehensive Portfolio Analysis Now Available

This excel-based product offers a detailed analysis of the colocation data centers, providing crucial insights into the current and upcoming facilities.

Key Insights into Mexico's Data Center Market

The database encompasses a comprehensive analysis of 31 existing data centers, coupled with detailed information on 9 upcoming data centers across various locations in Mexico. It covers critical data points such as existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2025.

Key Highlights of the Market

Mexico's data center landscape is marked by a presence of both local and global operators. Major existing operators in the country include KIO Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, and BBVA. Furthermore, Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, and CloudHQ are the prominent upcoming investment companies.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services in Mexico is expected to drive the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei.

Geographically, Queretaro and Mexico City lead the way, contributing to more than 60% of the white floor area in the Mexico Data Center Market.

Moreover, the country is emerging as a significant OTT market in Latin America and is poised to surpass Brazil as the largest OTT market in the region within the next two to three years.

Data Points Covered in the Database

The database offers comprehensive data points for each facility, covering existing and upcoming data centers.

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

This database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Government Agencies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Telmex (American Movil)
  • KIO Networks
  • Equinix (Axtel)
  • Serveris Hosting
  • Nabiax
  • Cybolt
  • IPXON
  • HostDime
  • Layer 9 Data Centers
  • Scala Data Centers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98woon

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Indonesia's Loyalty Market Set to Soar: Expected 13.4% Annual Growth to Reach $2.745 Billion by 2027

Innovative Loyalty Programs Drive India's Loyalty Market: CAGR of 14.0% Expected, Totaling $8.101 Billion by 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.