Leading the Way: Swoop Named Provider of Choice for Employee Shuttling by Fortune 500 & Renowned Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop Inc. the leading group transportation service provider, is proud to announce its recent success in providing best-in-class employee shuttling services to renowned technology and Fortune 500 companies across the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and New York metropolitan areas. The company is transforming the daily commute for businesses across diverse sectors including tech, gaming, aerospace, retail, and media.

As more companies request employees back to the office, Swoop's continued commitment to excellence in ground transportation has solidified its position as a preferred choice for corporate commute solutions in 2024.

"We've been working with Swoop for the last year and I currently manage the program for Illumina. We have daily employee shuttles from Bart Station/Caltrains as well as intercampus shuttles from multiple buildings. I would recommend them to any company that is looking for a scalable ground transportation program.Their customer service is unmatched, they are extremely flexible when we have last-minute needs, and they only use quality and efficient vehicles for all our routes." -Tania S. from Illumina, Inc.

Flexible, Tailor-made Solutions

Swoop scales with your specific needs. Whether you require services twice a week for 20 employees, or daily for 300 employees, the leader in group transportation services works with you to build corporate shuttle service that fits.

"We continue to redefine corporate commuting by providing a safe, reliable, relaxing and productive journey, allowing companies to stay competitive in these markets and attract and retain top talent." - Amir Ghorbani, Founder & CEO of Swoop

Bolstering Employee Benefits Through Commuter Shuttles

Offering a commute option for employees not only makes the workday far more convenient but also serves as a significant perk for attracting and retaining top talent. Commutes can be a hassle, and public transit doesn't always reach everyone's doorstep. Employer-provided shuttles offer a solution, allowing employees to relax or work during their commute while someone else takes the wheel, improving overall convenience.

Technology with Enhanced Insights and Control

Dashboards displaying usage, on-time performance, and billing trends provide valuable insights into employee utilization of your corporate shuttle service. Swoop utilizes the latest technology to track all trips and ridership, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Customer Service that Goes Above and Beyond Expectations

Swoop takes pride in offering an unparalleled dedicated team available 24/7 to ensure that your employee transport program runs seamlessly. With personalized attention from experienced account managers, they work tirelessly to understand your unique needs and tailor services accordingly.

Affordability without Compromise

Recognizing the importance of cost-effective solutions, Swoop provides affordable employee shuttling services without compromising on quality. They understand the budget constraints of businesses and strive to deliver value-driven transportation options. Spend less while moving more people.

Sustainability at the Core

In alignment with corporate sustainability goals, Swoop prioritizes environmentally conscious practices. Swoop's fleet and operational strategies are designed to minimize environmental impact, contributing to a greener future. Every employee who takes part in your employee shuttle program removes another vehicle from the road.

