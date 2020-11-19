Leading Through a Pandemic, Boise, ID

As CBH continuously rises in the list as one of the top Idaho private companies, they're grateful to be surrounded by inspiring local companies such as J.R. Simplot Company, WinCo Holdings, Inc. and more. "These top companies have shaped our state. We look to them for innovation, education, and to lead the way," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "At CBH we aspire to impact this great state as they continue to bolster the community."

While CBH is known as a new home construction company and has been building in the Treasure Valley since 1992, over the years, they have grown to include an HVAC company, a truss plant, an interior finishes supplier, an electrical company and newest to the list, CBH Rentals.

Throughout the pandemic, CBH focused on what they could control and accelerated through initiatives to make home buying easier and safer than ever. From self-guided tours, buying a home online, and digital earnest money, they have been able to continue business along with helping support other local businesses during this time.

"We're here. We're building and we're not stopping," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

CBH Homes will continue to bring more innovation and programs to the community. They are excited to release a new CBH Rental Trade Up Program and the up and coming CBH Smart and Safe Home. CBH is aiming to provide homeownership on every level from single family homes to rentals, they are making the dream of owning a home a reality. Learn more about CBH Homes here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 27 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #38 in the nation and proudly working with over 21,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

SOURCE CBH Homes

Related Links

www.cbhhomes.com

