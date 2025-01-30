LEADING TRADE ASSOCIATION EXPLORES ARITFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE ALCOHOL MARKETPLACE

News provided by

National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 13:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) began in the 1950s. Seventy years later it is widespread and versatile in its application to various industries, including beverage alcohol.

The National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) collaborated with the director of AI for Brown Forman, Amit Parulekar, to produce an article that addresses the basics of AI in this industry:  AI in The Beverage Alcohol Marketplace – Simply the Basics.

Mr. Parulekar presented Crafting the Future: Generative AI in the Alcohol Beverage Industry, during NABCA's 30th Annual Administrator's Conference, in Missoula, Montana, last October. This article sets the tone for what AI is and explores its nuance in beverage alcohol including its value, benefits, potential uses, areas of growth and challenges. It also outlines what to consider when choosing AI tools, the people that need to be part of your AI development and implementation team, and general tips for embracing AI.

Click the respective links for information about NABCA, and Brown Forman.

About NABCA:
Established in 1938, NABCA is the national association representing the Control State Systems - those jurisdictions that directly control the distribution and sale of beverage alcohol within their borders. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NABCA's mission is to support and sustain members in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

About Brown-Forman:
Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of "Nothing Better in the Market." Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers' Craft. With a team of approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at brown-forman.com and stay connected through LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Inc.

