Leading Travel & Hospitality Companies Leverage Parasoft to Deliver Software Quality at Speed

MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, partnered with travel and hospitality industry leaders, Alaska Airlines, Caesars Entertainment, and Sabre, to help accelerate the delivery of high-quality applications using its continuous testing solutions. By integrating test automation practices into the continuous software delivery workflow, each company achieved quality goals and improved customer experiences.

When it comes to software technology, the hospitality industry faces many difficulties. Some are influenced by internal activities, such as mergers and acquisitions. Many are affected by industry and government regulations like PCI DSS and GDPR. The applications for travel and hotel companies must properly interface with external partners, loyalty programs, reservation systems, and transaction processing protocols.

From microservices to APIs to other complex application environments, a quality-first approach helps companies achieve high business value, lower lifecycle cost, and deliver software quality at speed. Download Overcoming Software Quality Challenges With Automated Testing: Travel & Hospitality Customer Success Stories to find out how Alaska Airlines, Caesars Entertainment, and Sabre optimized their software delivery processes and reached quality goals with service virtualization and test automation.

"We wanted to get into service virtualization to extend our test automation framework. Within 30 minutes, the Parasoft team delivered extra effort to support our use case. We found a strong product and a vendor with strong support," said Roosevelt Washington, IT manager, quality assurance at Caesar's Entertainment.

Washington and his team determined that test automation was the key to efficiently deliver a high-quality experience to each visitor and achieve a high ROI. In one year, they saved more than $1 million dollars, reduced test execution time by 97%, and improved UI test automation by more than 96%.

Sabre has been able to prevent serious defects from reaching production and has reduced the time and effort to certify a new service by 67%. "We put Parasoft Virtualize between our application under test and the downline system to leverage a key benefit in the tool's ability to correlate the messages between them. With this configuration in place, we have eliminated testing delays," said Sandeep Meesarapu, principal software architect at Sabre.

Parasoft understands the business demands of hospitality software and provides solutions to optimize testing processes for delivering a high-quality experience to users. "If you can dream it, you can build it. We essentially went from being untestable to testable to now having a thriving demand for including more testing capabilities," stated Ryan Papineau, senior software engineer at Alaska Airlines.

Watch the Automated Software Testing & Quality Summit on demand to hear the test automation success stories of Alaska Airlines, Caesars Entertainment, and Sabre firsthand. Learn how Parasoft Continuous Quality Solutions can help you deliver quality at speed in your enterprise applications.

