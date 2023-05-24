Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie Shares Insider Tips to Book the Cheapest Flights

News provided by

Wingie

24 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

Wingie's Data Unveils Ideal Days and Times for Affordable Flight Bookings

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie determined the ideal dates to purchase the cheapest flights. According to Wingie's data, users can find the most affordable tickets on Sunday and Monday, meanwhile on Fridays the prices tend to be the most expensive. Regardless of the day, the cheapest flight tickets can be booked at 22.00 and 23.00, while the most expensive tickets are booked at 06.00 and 07.00.

Users who booked flights on Monday at 12.00 via Wingie, got tickets more than 10 % cheaper. On the other hand, Friday 07.00 is the most expensive time to book flights, as the average flight ticket is 15% more expensive than other dates.

Wingie's data reveals that flight tickets booked 9 to 15 days before departure are more than 15% cheaper

Wingie advises that users who will travel within 0-7 days, should book on Mondays at 9.00, 12.00, 21.00, 23.00, and on Sundays at 15.00, 16.00, 23.00, to find flight tickets at least 10-15% cheaper. For travelers who search for tickets more than 7 days before their departure date, the ideal date is Wednesday at 12.00, 15.00, 22.00, and 23.00, where the tickets are at least 5-7% more affordable. On the other hand, flight tickets booked 9-15 days in advance are the most advantageous being 15% cheaper than usual.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

Media Contact:

Wingie
[email protected]
+1 (437) 888-3181

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035421/Wingie_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wingie

Also from this source

Wingie Enuygun Group Shares the Eid-al-Fitr Travel Activity in MENA Region

According to Wingie's Data, 75% of Travelers were Solo in the First Quarter

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.